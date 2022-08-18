Ophthalmic Lens Market to record USD 11.80 Bn growth -- North America to occupy 37% market share

The increasing prevalence of refractive errors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of ophthalmic lenses might reduce the growth opportunity for vendors. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Nikon Corp., Novartis AG, Rodenstock GmBH, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc. as dominant vendors.

The global ophthalmic lens market is segmented as below:

Product

Spectacle Lens



Contact Lens



IOLs

The spectacle lens segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment growth is mainly driven by the increasing sales of plastic spectacle lenses. The advantages associated with plastic spectacle lenses, such as lightweight, break resistance, and superior protection against flying sparks is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

37% of the global market share will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the largest revenue contributor in this region, followed by Canada. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of refractive errors, the growing aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, the high demand for advanced ophthalmic lenses, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the strong market presence of leading vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Request Sample Report Here

Ophthalmic Lens Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ophthalmic lens market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ophthalmic lens market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ophthalmic lens market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmic lens market vendors

Ophthalmic Lens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Nikon Corp., Novartis AG, Rodenstock GmBH, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Spectacle lens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Spectacle lens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Spectacle lens - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Contact lens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Contact lens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Contact lens - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 IOLs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: IOLs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: IOLs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10.4 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 47: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 48: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Carl Zeiss AG - Key news



Exhibit 50: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

10.5 EssilorLuxottica

Exhibit 52: EssilorLuxottica - Overview



Exhibit 53: EssilorLuxottica - Business segments



Exhibit 54: EssilorLuxottica - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: EssilorLuxottica - Segment focus

10.6 HOYA Corp.

Exhibit 56: HOYA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 57: HOYA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 60: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Nikon Corp.

Exhibit 65: Nikon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Nikon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Nikon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Nikon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Nikon Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 70: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 71: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Novartis AG - Key news



Exhibit 73: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Rodenstock GmBH

Exhibit 75: Rodenstock GmBH - Overview



Exhibit 76: Rodenstock GmBH - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Rodenstock GmBH - Key offerings

10.11 Seiko Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 78: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

Exhibit 82: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

