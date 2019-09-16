Ophthalmic Perimeters Market by End-users, Product, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market: About this market

An ophthalmic perimeter can assess the visual field of the eye to diagnose various conditions such as glaucoma, cataract, and dry eyes. This ophthalmic perimeters market analysis considers sales from the static, combination, and kinetic segments to hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and other end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of ophthalmic perimeters in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the static segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability of static ophthalmic perimeters to provide high-quality results and the minimal human intervention requirement to operate these devices will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global ophthalmic perimeters report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, initiatives to increase awareness about eye care and eye diseases, and availability of refurbished ophthalmic perimeters. However, challenges such as high cost of ophthalmic perimeters, shortage of ophthalmologists, and intensified competition and pricing pressure among key players may hamper the growth of the ophthalmic perimeters industry over the forecast period.



Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market: Overview

Availability of refurbished ophthalmic perimeters

Refurbished ophthalmic perimeters have gained popularity among end-users such as ophthalmic clinics, physicians' offices, eye research institutions, hospitals, and diagnostic centers owing to their lower cost compared with brand new models. Moreover, remodeled devices come with advanced features at low costs, easing operational expense for end-users. Also, the rising demand for diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions, owing to the growing prevalence of eye diseases, will contribute to the sales of refurbished ophthalmic perimeters. These factors will contribute to the growth of the global ophthalmic perimeters market. The market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Growing preference for microperimeters

Vendors are constantly making advances in terms of technology and design to improve sales. One of the key ophthalmic perimeters market trends now is the growing preference for microperimeters. The trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market sales during 2019-2023. This is because microperimeters can diagnose rapidly and in a non-invasive manner that is a current trend in the medical sector. Also, microperimeters eliminate errors caused by fixation losses.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ophthalmic perimeters market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors such as Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Elektron Technology plc, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Konan Medical USA Inc., Metall Zug AG, Metrovision, NIDEK Co. Ltd., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, and Revenio Group plc.

Also, the ophthalmic perimeters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



