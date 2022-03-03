Ophthalmologists Welcome Genentech's Vabysmo, Though Overthrowing Regeneron's Eylea Will Be No Small Feat, Spherix Reports

EXTON, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, an independent market intelligence firm, recently collected feedback from 103 US ophthalmologists on the neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) treatment landscape.

Insights from the RealTime Dynamix™ report revealed that market leader, Regeneron's Eylea, continues to reign supreme in nAMD. However, the brand may face fierce competition from Genentech's newly launched bispecific intravitreal antibody, Vabysmo, which gained FDA approval for the treatment of both nAMD and diabetic macular edema (DME).

While Eylea currently dominates across multiple metrics captured in the Spherix report (brand share, user base, preference, first-line choice), early projections show Vabysmo gaining rapid uptake within the first six months of launch – resulting in a potential decline of Eylea share. However, brand use isn't the only factor at play.

According to surveyed ophthalmologists, not only does Regeneron far outpace its competition on manufacturer perceptions and favorability, it's also the clear leader in practice and patient support. Furthermore, when queried on Vabysmo patient candidacy, respondents profiled those on later lines of therapy, including patients previously treated with Eylea – indicating Regeneron's brand will likely maintain first-line preference (for the time being).

So, while there is considerable excitement surrounding Genentech's Vabysmo, the company has significant ground to cover in order to contend with Regeneron. Spherix will be tracking the launch of Vabysmo in both nAMD and DME through their Launch Dynamix™ service, which will continue for the first 18 months of commercial availability.

A broader ophthalmology portfolio is likely to aid in increased positive perceptions of Genentech and lead to more overall success for its products in the space. Indeed, Susvimo, a ranibizumab port delivery system, is already making inroads shortly after launching in the nAMD market. While uptake hasn't been particularly aggressive, one-fifth of surveyed ophthalmologists report having conducted the procedure at least once; the majority of non-users stated at least some interest in implementing it in the future.

The ophthalmology market is gearing up for the launch of Samsung Bioepis' Byooviz, the first FDA-approved biosimilar for use in the eye. Spherix data revealed that interest is lukewarm, with only 14% of surveyed ophthalmologists reporting high familiarity with the agent and one-quarter indicating intent to prescribe within the first three months of launch.

Corroborated by a parallel report, Special Topix™: Ophthalmology Biosimilars Today and Tomorrow (US) – fielded November 2021, data shows nearly three-quarters of ophthalmologists have low familiarity with Samsung Bioepis as a manufacturer. While key drivers of uptake will be cost and reimbursement, Samsung still has the opportunity to boost brand awareness before the launch to help build comfort and recognition within their target audience.

Regarding the robust pipeline, there is a slew of agents vying to join the AMD armamentarium:

REGENXBIO's gene therapy RGX-314 (in collaboration with AbbVie)

Kodiak Sciences' KSI-301, which recently saw a setback not reaching the primary endpoint in a phase 2b /3 study

/3 study Outlook Therapeutics' ONS-5010 a bevacizumab being studied in ocular conditions

Graybug's GB-102, a proprietary microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib

PanOptica's PAN-90806, a novel anti-VEGF suspension

Alkahest's AKST4290, an oral investigational treatment for nAMD

Multiple biosimilars of Lucentis and Eylea in development by Amgen, Sandoz, Lupin, Xbrane-Bausch, Sandoz, Celltrion, Coherus, Polpharma, Samsung, and Biogen (to name a few)

Spherix will keep their finger on the pulse with quarterly tracking of nAMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy included in RealTime Dynamix™, a Special Topix™ report covering the launch of Susvimo, and the Launch Dynamix™ series covering both Vabysmo and Byooviz.

