Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 3.13 billion | North America to Have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The ophthalmology surgical devices market covers the following areas:

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Sizing

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Forecast

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Analysis

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Report Highlights:

YoY growth (%): 5.15% Performing market contribution: North America at 43% Key consumer countries: US, Germany , UK

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing healthcare sector in the region, the growing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as cataracts and glaucoma, and the strong market presence of the leading vendors will drive the ophthalmology surgical devices market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The US is the key market for ophthalmology surgical devices in North America.

For additional information about the regional market: Request a sample report .

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The ophthalmology surgical devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new ophthalmology surgical devices with upgraded technologies to compete in the market. Prominent vendors are developing new ophthalmology surgical devices with upgraded technologies to compete with the existing products in the market. Furthermore, few market vendors are entering into partnerships to develop their market position globally.

AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., EssilorLuxottica, FCI Ophthalmics, Gulden Ophthalmics, HOYA Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Katena Products Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Co., Sterimedix Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Glaukos Corp, and Topcon Corp. among others are few of the key vendors in the market.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the ophthalmology surgical devices market.

Prevalence of various ophthalmic disorders:

The rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as refractive error, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy, among others, across the world is propelling the demand for ophthalmic surgical devices. The prevalence of these disorders in low- and middle-income economies is estimated to be four times higher than in high-income regions. The growing geriatric population is also driving the demand for ophthalmology surgical devices. Thus, the growing prevalence of age-related ocular disorders has created significant opportunities in the field of ophthalmic surgeries. These factors will drive the growth of the global ophthalmology surgical devices market during the forecast period.

To know about few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our sample report

Related Reports

Hearing Aid Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Implantable Medical Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., EssilorLuxottica, FCI Ophthalmics, Gulden Ophthalmics, HOYA Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Katena Products Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Co., Sterimedix Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Glaukos Corp, and Topcon Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Cataract surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cataract surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cataract surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cataract surgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cataract surgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Glaucoma surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Glaucoma surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Glaucoma surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Glaucoma surgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Glaucoma surgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Refractive surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Refractive surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Refractive surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Refractive surgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Refractive surgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Vitreoretinal surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Vitreoretinal surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Vitreoretinal surgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Vitreoretinal surgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Vitreoretinal surgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alcon Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alcon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alcon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Alcon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Alcon Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 97: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung

Exhibit 102: Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung - Overview



Exhibit 103: Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung - Key offerings

10.6 Glaukos Corp

Exhibit 105: Glaukos Corp - Overview



Exhibit 106: Glaukos Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Glaukos Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Glaukos Corp - Segment focus

10.7 HOYA Corp.

Exhibit 109: HOYA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: HOYA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.9 Lumenis Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Lumenis Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Lumenis Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Lumenis Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 STAAR Surgical Co.

Exhibit 121: STAAR Surgical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: STAAR Surgical Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: STAAR Surgical Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Topcon Corp.

Exhibit 124: Topcon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Topcon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Topcon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Topcon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Topcon Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Exhibit 129: Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio