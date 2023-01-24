Ophthalmology therapeutics market size to increase by USD 15.72 billion: North America will account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

Jan 24, 2023, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ophthalmology therapeutics market by product, type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% and register an incremental growth of USD 15.72 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The ophthalmology therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- AbbVie Inc.: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Vuity.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Reproxalap for Dry eye treatment.
- Bausch Health Co Inc.: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Biotrue Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops.
- Bayer AG: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Eyelea.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Susvimo.
- Grevis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc.
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, dry eye, and various eye infections. Some of the common risk factors for eye diseases include prolonged use of corticosteroids, diabetes, a family history of eye diseases, previous eye injuries or eye surgeries, and extended exposure to sunlight.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the prevalence of eye diseases, approval of novel therapeutics and strong drug pipeline, and high uptake of anti-VEGF inhibitors. However, the high cost of treatment is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
Market Segmentation
- Based on product, the market is segmented into retinal disorder therapeutics, glaucoma therapeutics, dry eye disease therapeutics, eye infections and inflammation therapeutics, and other therapeutics. The retinal disorder therapeutics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on type, the market is segmented into prescription drugs and OTC drugs.
Related reports:
The ophthalmology devices market size is expected to increase by USD 17.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and technological advances in ophthalmology devices are notably driving the ophthalmology market growth, although factors such as high cost and limited reimbursement may impede the market growth.
The ophthalmology surgical devices market size is expected to increase by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is notably driving the eye care surgical devices market growth, although factors such as high cost and limited reimbursements may impede the market growth.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ophthalmology therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the ophthalmology therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmology therapeutics market vendors
Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 15.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.32
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Adrif Vision, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Bayer AG, Eyeris Vision Care Pvt. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grevis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Novartis AG, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Oxurion NV, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Swissvision, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vee Remedies, and Visufarma
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
