Ophthalmology therapeutics market size to increase by USD 15.72 billion: North America will account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ophthalmology therapeutics market by product, type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% and register an incremental growth of USD 15.72 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

The ophthalmology therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Vuity.

The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Vuity. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Reproxalap for Dry eye treatment.

The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Reproxalap for Dry eye treatment. Bausch Health Co Inc.: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Biotrue Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops.

The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Biotrue Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops. Bayer AG: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Eyelea.

The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Eyelea. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Susvimo.

The company offers ophthalmology therapeutics such as Susvimo. Grevis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, dry eye, and various eye infections. Some of the common risk factors for eye diseases include prolonged use of corticosteroids, diabetes, a family history of eye diseases, previous eye injuries or eye surgeries, and extended exposure to sunlight.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the prevalence of eye diseases, approval of novel therapeutics and strong drug pipeline, and high uptake of anti-VEGF inhibitors. However, the high cost of treatment is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into retinal disorder therapeutics, glaucoma therapeutics, dry eye disease therapeutics, eye infections and inflammation therapeutics, and other therapeutics. The retinal disorder therapeutics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on type, the market is segmented into prescription drugs and OTC drugs.

What are the key data covered in this ophthalmology therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ophthalmology therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the ophthalmology therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmology therapeutics market vendors

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Adrif Vision, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Bayer AG, Eyeris Vision Care Pvt. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grevis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Novartis AG, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Oxurion NV, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Swissvision, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vee Remedies, and Visufarma Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

