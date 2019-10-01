OPI Partners with Pop Culture Icon to Create Hello Kitty Collection for Holiday 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, two icons partnered to create one unforgettable collection, the Hello Kitty Collection by OPI. The collection became an instant favorite – the most talked about OPI collection of all time with the most searched for shade ever, Let's Be Friends! Due to huge demand, these two icons are saying Let's Be Friends again!

With this collection, Hello Kitty celebrates her 45th anniversary. Born from the Japanese "omotenashi" tradition of gift giving, the pop culture icon will celebrate by offering fans the ultimate in holiday gifting. The 2019 OPI Hello Kitty Collection includes 12 signature shades plus three festive glitters, ranging from frosty whites and pinks to deep velvety hues and lots of sparkles.

"Our partnership with OPI was one of our most popular collaborations to date," said Jill Koch, Sr. Vice President of Licensing and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. "Our avid fans from around the world will love this new collection and it arrives just in time as we celebrate Hello Kitty's 45th Anniversary this year."

Inspired by the first collection, best-selling shade Let's Be Friends!, a powdery pink, will make its return. Sanrio's beloved character inspires a range of colors from those evoking frosty landscapes to warm pink sparkles (Let's Be Friends, Glitter to My Heart, A Hush of Blush, Let's Celebrate!). Classic reds, rich golds and shimmering pewter (All About the Bows, A Kiss on the Chic, Many Celebrations to Go!, Isn't She Iconic!) pay homage to the signature Hello Kitty bow while being perfect for the season. Blues and purples in the collection vary from icy hues to deep velvet tones (Pile on the Sprinkles, Hello Pretty, Let Love Sparkle, My Favorite Gal Pal). Additionally, three playful and festive holiday glitters are sure to be the life of the party (Glitter All the Way, Born to Sparkle, Dream in Glitter). All 15 Hello Kitty Collection shades will be available in classic Nail Lacquer, long-wear Infinite Shine and GelColor formulas.

"We were blown away by the response from the first Hello Kitty Collection, and the demand hasn't stopped three years later," explains OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "With the Hello Kitty by OPI Collection we bring together two global icons that embrace having fun, being chic and loving color!"

"Let's Be Friends! is the most searched for OPI color in the brand's history," adds OPI Global Director of Color Collections Jill Bartoshevich. "We had to bring back this perfect powdery pink. It's joined by an array of shades that are all must-haves for the season - whether heading to a holiday party or looking for that special gift."

Beginning October 2019, Nail Lacquers will retail for $10.50 ($13.30 CAN) each and Infinite Shine colors will retail for $13 ($16.40 CAN) each at Professional Salons, as well as Beauty Brands, beautybrands.com, Chatters, Dillard's, Hudson's Bay, Regis, Sally Beauty, ULTA, ulta.com and Amazon Beauty via Amazon.com. GelColor is an in-salon professional service only. The collection will also be available on Sanrio.com and select Sanrio stores. OPI is guaranteed only when purchased through authorized professional beauty outlets and prestige stores, not from a drugstore, supermarket, mass outlet, or other unauthorized sources.

