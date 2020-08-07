OPIM partners with Daniel Jim and the Pharus Group to launch a new advisory platform focusing on Asian strategies

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management Ltd. ("OPIM"), Asia's leading hedge fund platform, is partnering with Daniel Jim of Tripod Management and the Pharus Group in Europe to launch a new advisory offering aimed at assisting EU-based institutional investors with allocations across Asian hedge funds. The new business will also include the launch of the 'Tripod BóLè' platform which seeks to provide access to handpicked emerging managers from ASIA via a regulated Luxembourg SICAV.

The new business combines a three-way partnership: Mr. Jim as Chief Investment Advisor, with his 20+ years' experience with institutional allocators, OPIM's award winning hedge fund platform, and the extensive reach and experience of the Pharus Group in Europe, to provide alpha-driven investors access to best-in-class Asian strategies. Named after "Sūn BóLè", the legendary Chinese warhorse equestrian expert during the Zhou Dynasty (c.659-621 BCE), known for his talent-spotting ability, the new platform will focus on servicing family offices and medium-sized institutions across the EU. Meanwhile, prospective strategies will include well established ones in Asia that have displayed persistent edge and consistent track record as well as out-performing China-focused strategies that are just breaking out into the global space; of which both have a predominantly regional investor base at the moment.

"Launching the 'Tripod BóLè' platform and advisory division is a continuation of the work throughout my career in bridging the closing divide between EU and Asia - helping allocators find yet to be discovered talents and opportunities. More now than ever, emerging allocators are demanding access to new sources of alpha previously only mined by tier-one mega allocators who've the in-house capabilities to due diligence regional opportunities. The polarization of capital towards only the largest strategies and managers has consistently shown dilution of returns, and our clients are well aware of this, so we're catalyzing this access arbitrage," Jim opines.

Alvin Fan, CEO of OPIM, reiterates "Finding undiscovered talents has been our mission since Oriental Patron was established almost 30 years ago, and it continues to drive us deeper into the market. We've actually been working with Daniel for years now, so this is in fact formalizing the relationship and intensifying our focus. We've always believed in partnerships that actually matter, and Daniel's pedigree in the EU and his background as an allocator resonates with OPIM's aspirations to a consistent service to allocators abroad. Working together, we're excited to bring to the market new products that would otherwise either be too generic by regulatory definitions (such as UCITS) or inaccessible by virtue of the high cost of due diligence."

To be established and managed on the Ritom Sicav platform of Pharus Management Lux SA, Management Company based in Luxembourg, 'Tripod BóLè' will have a RAIF fund structure providing regionally compliant access to alternative strategies. The platform is scheduled to be launched in Q4 2020 alongside with a shortlist of Asian managers who will be showcased for their outperformances and unique strategies. Not to be confused with a Fund of Fund, the platform will have segregated portfolio fund structures to allow allocators direct access and attributions at their own discretion.

Alessia Cerletti, Pharus Management Lux SA delegate and Head for the project, adds "Pharus is excited to support 'Tripod BóLè' in establishing the platform, in particular in the definition of the distribution network in Europe and in providing independent compliance and governance oversights on the sub-funds on the platform." She further adds "our long lasting friendship with Daniel and the reciprocal professional esteem and trust built up during the past 25 years made the rest. We, the Pharus team, are all ready to welcome on board the best breed of Asian investment talents and present them to the European Institutional Market!"

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of OP Financial Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK). OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

About the Oriental Patron Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Oriental Patron Financial Group is an independent financial services group based and fully licensed in Hong with the Hong Kong Securities and futures Commission (the "SFC"). Oriental Patron provides a diverse range of financial securities from Advisory to Investing, Financing to Securities and Research.

About Pharus Group

Pharus Group origins are dated back to 1998, when the Berra family, private bankers with 40 years of experience, set up Pharus Asset Management SA, a Swiss asset management company, and began the asset management activity for qualified investors. Since then, the Group has started to expand and in 2002 began operating in Luxembourg thanks to the establishment of Pharus Sicav, a collective investment scheme (UCITS) under the Luxembourg law, also distributed in Italy.

In 2007 Pharus was among the first Asset Managers under the Swiss law to obtain the authorization from FINMA (the Supervisory Body of the Swiss Financial Market) to manage collective capital investments, in accordance with the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act (CISA).

Furthermore, in 2012 Pharus Management Lux SA was established, a Management Company (ManCo) under the Luxembourg law, authorized by the CSSF (Supervisory Body of the Luxembourg Financial Market) to manage UCITS and Alternative funds, such as, for example, hedge funds. At the end of 2019, Pharus Management Lux SA extended its license, obtaining the authorization to manage discretionary mandates. The ManCo supports existing and newly established investment vehicles, providing risk management, investment management, distribution oversight and legal assistance services. And by the end of 2020, through the opening of the Milan branch, it will strengthen its presence in Italy.

The first RAIF was launched by the ManCo in August 2017. The Asset under Management of the 11 different SICAVs managed by Pharus Management Lux S.A. is around 2.1 Billion of Euro as of the end of December 2019.

Disclaimer

This document is issued by OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM"). This document, and the website of OPIM (www.opim.com.hk) has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This document is solely for information purposes and is not intended as an offer, a solicitation of offer or a recommendation, to deal in shares of securities or any financial instruments. Past performance and the predictions, projections, or forecasts on the economy, securities markets or the economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of OPIM, any funds managed by OPIM, or any future funds to be launched under the Sunrise SPC Platform. Information herein is believed to be reliable at time of publication but OPIM does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and is not responsible for error of facts or opinion nor shall be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document may subject to change without notice. This document may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed without the prior written consent of OPIM.

