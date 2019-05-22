OPIO releases the first video review app for business websites

Rick Silver, founder and CEO, built the platform out of the frustration his digital marketing clients had with consumer centric review sites. "OPIO is a business centric review platform and we power reviews on our clients websites" said Silver. The OPIO platform has a host of exclusive features such as;

The only reputation platform featuring video reviews.

The only iPhone and Android app for companies to gather customer reviews.

The only review platform for distributing unique reviews of a business to multiple properties.

The only onsite review feed with easy iframe, native PHP, and developer API.

"Reviews are the currency of the new economy and you can't beat the authenticity of video reviews." said Silver. "While we allow text reviews, a surprising number of people are happy to do a video review when it is meant for the business website", added Silver.

Leslie Kellen, Director of Marketing for All Canadian Self Storage, a leading Toronto storage facility, uses the OPIO app to gather video reviews. "The OPIO platform has helped us load our facility locations pages on our website with videos and comments from our clients.", said Kellen, "And we are quite sure that all of these reviews have also helped us rank better in Google.", added Kellen.

OPIO closely follows Google's widely abused guidelines for local reviews and stars in search results including;

Unique "first person" reviews that are not copied from other properties.

Review generation and display should allow for both positive and negative comments.

Reviews that are location based and not shared amongst different locations of a business.

The OPIO app team will be competing along with 60 other start-ups in the Pitch competition at Collision Conference in Toronto this week and demonstrating at both A123.

