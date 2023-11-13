Opioid Market Forecast: In-depth Analysis Predicts Continued Growth to $25.3 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opioid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (IR/ Short Acting Opioids, ER/Long-Acting Opioids), By Application (Pain Relief, Anesthesia), By Route Of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global opioid market size is expected to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. Supportive regulatory policies aid manufacturers to introduce products that may contribute to the market growth.

Report Coverage:

Market lineage and growth prospects.

Dynamic analysis including drivers and restraints.

Competitive insights and market participant categorization.

Market Growth Projections:

Market expected to reach by 2030. Growth Rate: Anticipated CAGR of 1.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Regulatory Developments:

FDA Approvals: Key product approvals contributing to market growth.

Key product approvals contributing to market growth. Policy Support: Supportive regulatory environment as a significant growth driver.

Market Dynamics:

Postoperative Pain Management: Surge in opioid use for postoperative pain management.

Surge in opioid use for postoperative pain management. Chronic Pain Management: High prevalence of chronic pain fuels the demand for pain relief applications.

Product Analysis:

ER/Long Acting Opioids: Largest market share attributed to new approvals and launches.

Application Insights:

Pain Relief Dominance: Chronic pain treatment remains a leading application segment.

Administration Route Trends:

Injectables Lead: Dominance due to their extensive use in chronic pain management and anesthesia.

Distribution Channel Analysis:

Retail Pharmacies at the Forefront: High dispensing rate influences market growth.

Regional Growth Outlook:

Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth: Anticipated fastest growth due to an increasing geriatric population prone to chronic pain.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Opioids Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Opioids Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Opioids: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. IR/Short Acting Opioids

4.2. ER/Long Acting Opioids

Chapter 5. Opioids: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Pain Relief

5.2. Anesthesia

5.3. Cough Suppression

5.4. Diarrhea Suppression

5.5. De-addiction

Chapter 6. Opioids: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Oral

6.2. Injectable

Chapter 7. Opioids: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Hospital Pharmacy

7.2. Retail Pharmacy

Chapter 8. Opioids Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Market Participant Categorization

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Grunenthal

Merck & Co., Inc.

