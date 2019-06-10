Opioid Outrage: How Cozy Ties between Big Pharma, Congress, and Federal Agencies Hastened an Epidemic

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The American Conservative's 3rd Annual Crony Capitalism Conference

Wednesday June 12, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The National Press Club, Holeman Lounge, 529 14th St. NW, Washington

We now know that Big Pharma skirted laws, corrupted physicians, and mass marketed dangerous painkillers to an unwitting public---unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of Americans have fallen prey to overdose and abuse with the number quadrupling in the last year alone.

But how much did government cronyism facilitate this crisis? Join us for a special discussion on the Washington swamp and the opioid crisis.

8:30 a.m. Light Breakfast

9 a.m. Keynote by Tim Carney, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and author of Alienated America: Why Some Places Thrive While Others Collapse.

9:30 a.m. Dynamic panel including:

Hon. Mary Bono , former U.S. Representative for California's 44th & 45th , 1998 to 2013. Ms. Bono currently sits on the board of CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America).

former U.S. Representative for 44th & 45th , 1998 to 2013. Ms. Bono currently sits on the board of CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America). John L. Brownlee , former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia , successfully prosecuted Perdue Pharma in 2007.

former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of , successfully prosecuted Perdue Pharma in 2007. Chris McGreal , reporter for The Guardian and author of American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

reporter for The Guardian and author of American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts Moderator: Danielle Brian , Executive Director of The Project on Government Oversight (POGO)

Free registration: http://TheAmericanConservative.com/CronyCapitalism2019

Contact: Kate Brown

Email: BuzzByBrown@gmail.com

Phone: 202-213-7051

