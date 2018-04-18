Opioid Overdose-Reversal Drug Naloxone Now Available At Kmart® Pharmacy Locations Nationwide

"We agree with the U.S. Surgeon General's call to make naloxone more widely available," said William Linnane, president of Kmart Pharmacy. "Every day, more than 115 Americans die after overdosing on opioids. The misuse of and addiction to opioids – including prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl – is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare."

Kmart pharmacy is ready to serve its members and communities affected by the opioid crisis. Its pharmacists are now trained and equipped with resources to recommend, dispense and educate caregivers, family and friends in order to provide access to this life saving drug without a prescription pursuant to state regulations. By utilizing the unique relationships developed in its pharmacies, Kmart will make a difference in combatting this epidemic and helping keep communities safe and healthy.

Kmart Pharmacy remains focused on the overall health and well-being of its members, and strives to give them access to the best discounted prescriptions, an exceptional team of pharmacists, and other health-related benefits to ensure they receive the best quality of care. Kmart Pharmacy was recognized by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI)* as the national leader in drugstore customer satisfaction for the second year in a row. In addition to offering advice on prescription coverage and over the counter medications, Kmart pharmacists also utilize helpful tools like eHealth and the Medicare.gov Plan Finder for Medicare Members to help members assess their Part D coverage and enroll in plans.

Kmart Pharmacy customers are encouraged to become Shop Your Way members. In addition to preferred pricing, Shop Your Way members who join Pharmacy Rewards can get $5 FREECASH in points every time five prescriptions are filled. Members also receive the benefit of a team of expert pharmacists who provide personalized care and trusted advice for their healthcare needs.

To find a location near you or more information about Kmart Pharmacy, call 1-800-866-0086 or visit kmartpharmacy.com.

