Opioid Qui Tam False Claims Act Case filed by Young Law Group, P.C. Part of $475 Million Department of Justice Settlement Against Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric L. Young of Young Law Group, P.C. ("YLG"), counsel for an anonymous whistleblower, announced today that Endo Health Solutions, Inc. ("Endo"), has agreed to a civil settlement of $475 Million to resolve its civil liability under the federal False Claims Act by unlawfully promoting Opana ER, a dangerous opioid drug that was removed from the market by Endo at the request of the FDA in 2017. Both the United States' and YLG's whistleblower complaints alleged that Endo fraudulently billed Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and other federal healthcare programs for its role in fueling the ongoing opioid epidemic.

"Today's announcement serves as clear notice that the pharmaceutical industry's questionable, and often illegal, practices will not be tolerated," said Eric L. Young. "This settlement is another important step in pushing back against Big Pharma's efforts to increase the use of deadly drugs by unsuspecting patients."

YLG filed its qui tam Complaint against Endo in 2019. Since that time, YLG and its courageous whistleblower client worked closely with the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the United States Inspector General ("OIG") and the United States Department of Health & Human Services to assist in an ongoing criminal and civil investigations of Endo involving alleged unlawful marketing and sales of Opana ER, a powerful opioid agonist pain killer indicated for the relief of moderate to severe pain in patients requiring continuous around-the-clock opioid treatment for extended periods of time.

YLG's qui tam complaint alleged, among other things, that Endo touted the purported "crush resistant" properties of Opana ER that were designed to prevent improper use through insufflation (snorting) or intravenous injection. In reality, Endo's claim that the drug was resistant to tampering or abuse was false. The qui tam complaint further alleged that Endo's marketing efforts were designed to convince prescribing physicians that Opana ER was safer than other opioid products while encouraging more prescriptions of the dangerous and addictive drug.

"Our client has demonstrated remarkable courage and perseverance in coming forward and working with the government to present evidence of Endo's alleged wrongful misconduct and seeing the case to its final resolution after more than a decade," said Mr. Young.

About Young Law Group

Since 2009, Young Law Group has represented clients in actions that resulted in recoveries of more than $3 billion on behalf of the federal and state taxpayers. YLG specializes in the representation of whistleblowers in qui tam actions filed under the False Claims Act, as well as the whistleblower programs of the SEC, the CTFC, and the IRS. YLG Founder Eric L. Young was named as one of two "Lawyers of the Year" in 2020 by the Taxpayers Against Fraud Education Fund, the leading organization dedicated to combatting fraud against the government.

The case is captioned U.S. ex rel. [Redacted] v. Endo Int'l plc, Case No. 19-cv-80574 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

