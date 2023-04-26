Opioid Use Disorder Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

The opioid use disorder market is expected to grow in the coming years due to factors like an increase in the patient pool and the expected entry of emerging therapies by leading companies such as Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, MediciNova, AstraZeneca, and others.

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Opioid Use Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, opioid use disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the opioid use disorder market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent opioid use disorder cases in the 7MM were approximately 3.9 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading opioid use disorder companies such as Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, MediciNova, AstraZeneca, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Indivior Inc., Aptinyx , and others are developing novel opioid use disorder drugs that can be available in the opioid use disorder market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel opioid use disorder drugs that can be available in the opioid use disorder market in the coming years. The promising opioid use disorder therapies in the pipeline include CAM2038, BXCL501, MN-166, AZD4041, CVL-354, INDV-2000, NYX-783 , and others.

and others. In December 2022 , FDA accepted Braeburn's NDA resubmission for BRIXADI (buprenorphine) extended-release subcutaneous injection for moderate to severe opioid use disorder.

Opioid Use Disorder Overview

Opioids are substances that interact with opioid receptors in the body and brain to diminish pain perception. They can be natural, semi-synthetic, or synthetic. While the terms opioids and opiates are sometimes used interchangeably, opiate explicitly refers to natural substances derived from the poppy plant, such as heroin or morphine. In contrast, opioids can be natural or synthetically derived.

Opioid use disorder is defined as the prolonged use of opioids that causes clinically substantial distress or impairment. Opioid use disorder is characterized by an overwhelming desire to use opioids, increased opioid tolerance, and withdrawal symptoms when opioids are withdrawn. The most severe form of opioid use disorder includes dependency and addiction. Opioid use disorder has substantial potential effects, including disability, relapses, and death. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders defines opioid use disorder as a problematic pattern of opioid use that causes issues or distress.

Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 3.9 million prevalent cases of opioid use disorder in the 7MM in 2022.

According to estimates based on DelveInsight's analysis, the United States contributed to the largest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of opioid use disorder (~53%) in the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK accounted for around 36% of the total prevalent cases of opioid use disorder in the 7MM, respectively, in 2022.

The opioid use disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Opioid Use Disorder Prevalent Cases

Opioid Use Disorder Gender-Specific Cases

Opioid Use Disorder Age-Specific Cases

Opioid Use Disorder Severity-Specific Cases

Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Market

Although effective therapies are available, only roughly 1 in every 4 patients with OUD receives specialized care. Medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD), considered the "gold standard" of opioid use disorder treatment, is an evidence-based treatment for people suffering from opioid use disorder. Counseling and behavioral therapies may be an important aspect of opioid use disorder treatment in addition to drugs, but they are not successful on their own. Medications are also used to treat cravings, alleviate withdrawal symptoms, and prevent opioid euphoria. These drugs do not "cure" the illness but rather increase safety and minimize withdrawal symptoms, which might lead to relapse or continuing drug use. Methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone are three FDA-approved drugs often used for opioid use disorder treatment.

Unlike individuals with substance-use disorders, individuals with other diseases, individuals with substance-use disorders are encouraged to participate in self-help programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. The combination of education, motivational enhancement, and self-help groups, which are incorporated into individual and group counseling approaches in inpatient and outpatient programs, helps patients change how they think about how opioids affect their lives, recognize that change is possible, and work to reduce behaviors that perpetuate illicit drug use while developing new behaviors that reduce drug-related problems.

Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics

MN-166: MediciNova

AZD4041: AstraZeneca

CVL-354: Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC

INDV-2000: Indivior Inc.

NYX-783: Aptinyx

Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics

The opioid use disorder market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. After the United States acknowledged and addressed its opioid issue, there has been an increase in awareness and overall financing for opioid use disorder research and development in the opioid use disorder market. Although just a few active compounds have been demonstrated to be beneficial in opioid use disorder treatment, their various and creative formulations have revolutionized the therapeutic landscape by considerably enhancing treatment adherence among patients and reducing relapses. Moreover, the elimination of the DATA 2000 waiver and the cap on how many patients can be treated with buprenorphine by a physician is expected to revolutionize the opioid use disorder market landscape in the US, expanding the use of buprenorphine in the treatment environment even more. Furthermore, the upcoming policy reforms are projected to improve opioid use disorder patients' access to MOUD and their use in the therapy environment.

However, several factors may hamper opioid use disorder market growth in the coming years. Despite being demonstrated to be the greatest opioid use disorder treatment option, the use of MOUD in the treatment context is relatively low in the US, as opioid agonist therapy, which is the most recommended type of opioid use disorder treatment, is often perceived as a person changing from one form of addiction to another. Because of the societal stigma connected with drugs in Japan, therapeutic choices are restricted, and many individuals may be misdiagnosed. In addition, low-cost generics can frequently jeopardize the opioid use disorder market expansion of freshly produced products. Moreover, MOUD is most effective for long-term success when therapy is initiated willingly rather than coerced or mandated. Additionally, MOUD treatment reimbursement is inconsistent across the United States, with policies varying by state. Thus all these factors may cause a dip in the growth of the opioid use disorder market in the future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Opioid Use Disorder Market CAGR 4.2 % Opioid Use Disorder Market Size in 2022 USD 1.9 Billion Key Opioid Use Disorder Companies Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, MediciNova, AstraZeneca, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC,

Indivior Inc., Aptinyx, and others Key Pipeline Opioid Use Disorder Therapies CAM2038, BXCL501, MN-166, AZD4041, CVL-354, INDV-2000, NYX-783, and others

Scope of the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Opioid Use Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Opioid Use Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Opioid Use Disorder Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Opioid Use Disorder Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Opioid Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Opioid Use Disorder Market Key Insights 2. Opioid Use Disorder Market Report Introduction 3. Opioid Use Disorder Market Overview at a Glance 4. Opioid Use Disorder Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Opioid Use Disorder Treatment and Management 7. Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Opioid Use Disorder Marketed Drugs 10. Opioid Use Disorder Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis 12. Opioid Use Disorder Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Opioid Use Disorder Market Drivers 16. Opioid Use Disorder Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

