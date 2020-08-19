Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Study and Forecast to 2028: Industry Landscape, Pipeline Assessment, Epidemiology, Most Promising Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs, Unmet Needs, Competition

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 The "Opioid Use Disorder: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are two subsets of patients who suffer from OUD: patients who become addicted to medical opioids, which are used to treat chronic pain conditions, and patients who become addicted to non-medical opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl. There is no single cause of OUD, but rather a combination of genetic and environmental factors that influence the patient.



Currently, several drugs have been approved for the treatment of OUD, which can be split into two classes: synthetic opioid receptor agonists (buprenorphine, methadone, morphine, and medical-grade heroin) and opioid antagonists (naltrexone). Many of these drugs have been widely available for decades and are genericized across the markets covered in this report. Some reformulations that have been released more recently, and some are expected to launch during the forecast period, making them a market driver toward the end of the forecast period.



During the 10-year forecast period, the OUD market is expected to grow from $1.6B in 2018 to $3.7B in 2028 in the 8MM, which represents a CAGR of 8.8%. The US is expected to maintain its position as the market leader in 2028, with sales contributing 87.7% to the global market.



The main driver of growth over the forecast period will be the launch of new formulations of buprenorphine, particularly Indivior's Sublocade, which is already launched in the US, Canada, and Australia, as well as Camurus' Buvidal, which is already launched in Europe and Australia. Both are subcutaneous monthly forms of buprenorphine.



There are several drugs that will see their patents expire throughout the forecast period, the most high-profile being Indivior's Suboxone, which is a key barrier of growth in this market. Suboxone, the sublingual buprenorphine + naloxone combination, was the highest-selling drug with sales of $859M in 2018. However, its sales are expected to fall throughout the forecast period at a negative CAGR of 16.9%, due to generic erosion.



Key Questions Answered

How will the OUD market landscape in the 8MM (US, Canada , Germany , Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Switzerland , and Australia ) change from 2018-2028?

, , , , , , and ) change from 2018-2028? What are the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs for OUD?

How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline therapies compare with one another, and against existing treatment options?

What are the remaining unmet needs in OUD treatment management?

What drivers and barriers will affect OUD therapeutics sales in the 8MM over the forecast period?

Report Scope

Overview of OUD, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

Topline OUD market revenue from 2018-2028. Annual cost of therapy (ACOT) and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

Key topics covered include current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting OUD therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global OUD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Global OUD market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the OUD therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Opioid Use Disorder: Executive Summary

2.1 Reformulations of Buprenorphine Will Drive Growth in the OUD Market

2.2 Experienced and New Players Go Head-to-Head with Buprenorphine Reformulations

2.3 Environmental Unmet Needs of Greater Importance than Clinical Needs

2.4 Late-Stage Pipeline Remains Focused on Reformulations, While Early Stage Pipeline Looks to Novel MOAs

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources Used

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD

5.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD

5.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Total and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD by Severity

5.4.6 Sources Not Used

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for OUD (2018-2028)

5.5.1 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD

5.5.2 Age-Specific 12-month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD

5.5.3 Sex-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD

5.5.4 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of OUD by Severity

5.5.5 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD

5.5.6 Age-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD

5.5.7 Sex-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD

5.5.8 12-month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of OUD by Severity

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Removal of Access Barriers

7.3 Novel Mechanisms of Action

7.4 Improved Treatment Guidelines



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Drug Formulations That Have Less Potential for Abuse

8.1.2 Novel Mechanisms of Action

8.1.3 Extended-Release Formulations That Improve Compliance

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

8.2.1 Endpoints

8.2.2 Trial Duration

8.2.3 Comparator Arms

8.2.4 Patient Population



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Innovative Early Stage Approaches

9.3 Other Drugs in Development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Alkermes

Azanta

BioDelivery Sciences International

Braeburn

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Camarus

Chiesi Pharmaceuticals

DiaMo Narcotics

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Indivior

Knight Therapeutics

MaynePharma Group

MediciNova

Molteni Farmaceutici

Mundipharma

Omeros Corp

Orexo

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Sandoz

Swissmedic

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wy6bax

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

