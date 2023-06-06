Opis Renewables Launches Turnkey Training and Certification Services for Solar, Wind and Energy Storage Technicians

News provided by

Opis Renewables

06 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

Opis Renewables based in Chicago will now provide all-inclusive training for solar, wind and energy storage professionals; On-site training will include transportation, housing, and meals

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opis Renewables (Opis), a leading provider of operations and maintenance, training and manpower for renewable energy developers and project owners, has announced the launch of its turnkey concierge training program. This program offers an all-inclusive experience for renewable energy developers and project owners needing to outsource operations and maintenance, warranty and technical training.

Continue Reading
Opis Renewables new training facility located in Chicago.
Opis Renewables new training facility located in Chicago.

As renewable energy continues to see dramatic growth in the United States, there has been a resulting, and concerning shortage of trained and qualified wind, solar and battery storage technicians to meet that growth. To fill that gap, Opis's comprehensive training services cover a wide range of topics including GWO training for wind sector BST/ART/BTT/CooHE, solar training-NABCEP/CooHE, high voltage training, as well as operational services and support to wind/solar/BESS divisions.

The 20,000-square-foot training facility is located near the Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Opis's concierge service provides transportation to the facility, housing for trainees, a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, indoor basketball court, video game consoles, sauna and weight room.

"Training with Opis is not only a means to certify your technicians. It's an experience for those who attend," said Robert Edinger, CEO of Opis. "Our turnkey renewables training and concierge services are designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and resources they need to build a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure while offering a peace of mind that trainees will be housed, fed and transported at no cost to our customers."

About Opis Renewable Services:

Opis Renewable Services is a renewable energy service provider dedicated to ensuring maximum uptime for solar and wind generation and battery storage technologies. The company provides the tools, training, and manpower necessary to meet any scale required. Opis Renewable Services is committed to being the industry's only truly flexible training and service provider and is creating a talent pipeline to keep the renewables ecosystem humming.

Media Contact:
Daysa Corrington
(212) 220-6045
[email protected] 

SOURCE Opis Renewables

Also from this source

Opis Renewables Partners with Major Battery OEM for Operations and Maintenance Services at Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project in North Carolina

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.