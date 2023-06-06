Opis Renewables Launches Turnkey Training and Certification Services for Solar, Wind and Energy Storage Technicians

Opis Renewables based in Chicago will now provide all-inclusive training for solar, wind and energy storage professionals; On-site training will include transportation, housing, and meals

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opis Renewables (Opis), a leading provider of operations and maintenance, training and manpower for renewable energy developers and project owners, has announced the launch of its turnkey concierge training program. This program offers an all-inclusive experience for renewable energy developers and project owners needing to outsource operations and maintenance, warranty and technical training.

Opis Renewables new training facility located in Chicago.

As renewable energy continues to see dramatic growth in the United States, there has been a resulting, and concerning shortage of trained and qualified wind, solar and battery storage technicians to meet that growth. To fill that gap, Opis's comprehensive training services cover a wide range of topics including GWO training for wind sector BST/ART/BTT/CooHE, solar training-NABCEP/CooHE, high voltage training, as well as operational services and support to wind/solar/BESS divisions.

The 20,000-square-foot training facility is located near the Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Opis's concierge service provides transportation to the facility, housing for trainees, a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, indoor basketball court, video game consoles, sauna and weight room.

"Training with Opis is not only a means to certify your technicians. It's an experience for those who attend," said Robert Edinger, CEO of Opis. "Our turnkey renewables training and concierge services are designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and resources they need to build a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure while offering a peace of mind that trainees will be housed, fed and transported at no cost to our customers."

About Opis Renewable Services:

Opis Renewable Services is a renewable energy service provider dedicated to ensuring maximum uptime for solar and wind generation and battery storage technologies. The company provides the tools, training, and manpower necessary to meet any scale required. Opis Renewable Services is committed to being the industry's only truly flexible training and service provider and is creating a talent pipeline to keep the renewables ecosystem humming.

