Opis Renewables Partners with Major Battery OEM for Operations and Maintenance Services at Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project in North Carolina

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opis Renewables (Opis) announced today that it would be partnering with a major global battery OEM to conduct operations and maintenance services at a 300 MWh project in North Carolina. Opis will send a team of battery specialists to maximize the operating efficiency of the project and perform warranty maintenance and troubleshooting operations. In addition to sending a team of experts to the project, Opis will also work with the parent company to train on-site employees for ongoing maintenance and operation needs.

"At Opis, we leverage a team with decades of operations and maintenance expertise to help our energy storage, wind and solar customers to maximize the efficiency and operations of critical renewable energy and storage projects," said Robert Edinger, CEO of Opis Renewables. "Because of the rapid growth of renewables in the United States, the industry is experiencing a shortage of trained and experienced techs who can ensure peak operations. Opis offers the tools, the training and the manpower to fill that gap and to ensure maximum uptime for the equipment powering our new climate economy."

Beginning operations earlier this year, Opis assists renewable energy developers and project owners with a broad range of operation and maintenance services for wind, solar and energy storage facilities. The new company, led by industry veteran, Rob Edinger, recently opened a new 20,000-square-foot training facility in Chicago, offering GWO training for wind sector BST/ART/BTT/COHE, Solar Training-NABCEP/COHE, High Voltage Training, as well as operational services and support to Wind/Solar/Energy Storage divisions. Opis provides OEMs, developers and project owners with qualified and trained technicians for long or short-term support, regardless of if the company needs support on scheduled or unscheduled maintenance.

About Opis Renewable Services:

Opis Renewable Services is a renewable energy service provider dedicated to ensuring maximum uptime for solar and wind generation and battery storage technologies. The company provides the tools, training, and manpower necessary to meet any scale required. Opis Renewable Services is committed to being the industry's only truly flexible training and service provider and is creating a talent pipeline to keep the renewable ecosystem humming.

