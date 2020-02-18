Opkalla Inc. Welcomes Steve Ermish as Chief Technology Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opkalla Inc., Charlotte's leading provider of trusted technology advisors helping organizations save time, reduce cost and identify the right IT solutions, today announced that Steve Ermish has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. As a member of Opkalla's senior management team, Ermish will play a key role in shaping Opkalla's technology strategy and driving business growth across a range of industries.

Steve Ermish

"We're excited to have a proven technology leader of Steve's caliber join the Opkalla team," said Aaron Bock, Managing Partner, Opkalla. "Steve's ability to create influential business relationships, coupled with his award-winning track record of innovation, leadership, and technical expertise, reinforces our commitment to being valuable trusted advisors for our customers."

Ermish is an exceptional thought leader, recognized as a two-time CIO of the year award winner in the enterprise and private sector categories, and one of Charlotte's top "40 under 40" professionals who have characterized excellence, innovation and leadership within their corporations and communities. He exemplifies a new breed of technology leader, who for the last 20 years, has achieved transformational change in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, marketing, and healthcare industries at companies ranging in size from startup to Fortune 500. "I am excited to be a part of a rapidly growing company that provides such a unique and valuable service to our customers," Ermish said.

ABOUT OPKALLA

Opkalla is an Information Technology Advisory Services firm helping companies make smarter technology decisions by providing unbiased insights into emerging and innovative technologies that best align to business goals.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brice Ulrey

Managing Partner, Opkalla

234401@email4pr.com

(704) 564-8360

http://www.opkalla.com

SOURCE Opkalla, Inc