OPKO Health's BioReference Laboratories Launches Multiplex COVID-19 and Influenza A/B Test

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), is now accepting specimens for a new multiplex COVID-19 and influenza test for use by healthcare providers, clinics and health systems throughout the United States, to aid in the diagnosis of COVID-19 and Influenza A or B (flu).

Differentiating COVID-19 and Influenza A or B infection(s) is especially important, as symptoms of COVID-19 and seasonal respiratory infections can be similar. BioReference offers a multiplex test for COVID-19 and Influenza A and B, using a single sample. This allows for more rapid diagnosis, conserves critical testing supplies, and provides surveillance for flu and COVID-19. Identifying the correct infectious agent, especially in high-risk populations, will allow for early treatment and appropriate management.

The multiplex test may be performed on healthcare provider-collected nasal and nasopharyngeal swab specimens, and self-collected nasal swab specimens collected in a healthcare setting supervised by a healthcare provider.

"As cases of COVID-19 rise, arming healthcare professionals with reliable laboratory solutions to help achieve an accurate diagnosis is imperative in limiting the spread of the virus," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "Patient care is at the center of our test offering and this multiplex test allows for healthcare providers to differentiate between COVID-19 and influenza by swabbing a patient one time."

Specimens from patients to identify COVID-19 disease will not be obtained at BioReference Patient Service Centers; they will be collected at physician offices, hospitals or other clinic settings.

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions and medical groups. BioReference has been working expeditiously to develop and offer test services that will yield high quality and accurate results, including a molecular test for helping with COVID-19 diagnosis and a serology test to help indicate possible COVID-19 exposure. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 120 M.D., Ph.D. and other professional level clinicians and scientists. With a leading position in the areas of genetics, women's health, maternal fetal medicine, oncology and urology, BioReference and its specialty laboratories, GenPath and GeneDx, are advancing the course of modern medicine. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com.

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding BioReference's multiplex COVID-19 and influenza test, the ability of the test to rapidly and accurately identify the correct infectious agent, and the role and value of the information provided and its impact on early treatment and appropriate management. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

