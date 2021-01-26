OPKO Health's GeneDx Adds Repeat Expansion Analysis Genetic Tests for Diagnosis of Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA), Friedreich Ataxia, and Other Common Forms of Hereditary Ataxia

GeneDx launched new tests, including repeat expansion analysis for SCA, Friedreich ataxia, and other common ataxias. Tweet this

Most types of adult onset hereditary ataxia are caused by nucleotide repeat expansions within the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and are usually identified by specialized testing. The remaining types of hereditary ataxia may be caused by single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and copy number variants (CNVs) that can be identified by sequencing and deletion/duplication testing.

"Individuals with ataxia need more diagnostic testing options for genetic forms of the disease," said Amanda Lindy, Ph.D., FACMG, Director of Neurogenetics for GeneDx. "Historically, genetic testing for ataxia has been limited, creating a barrier for some individuals to obtain testing. GeneDx's expanded test offerings provide the flexibility of ordering single or multi-gene repeat expansion analyses, concurrently or reflexively, with a phenotypically driven Xpanded panel or an exome. Thus covering the broadest possible differential, delivering more answers to patients and their families, and enabling precision medical management."

"GeneDx has a deep clinical knowledge of the ataxias and related movement disorders, gained from our long history and industry-leading development of neurogenetic testing," said Sean Hofherr, Ph.D., FACMG, Executive Vice President and CLIA Laboratory Director of GeneDx. "Expanding our menu to include adult-onset ataxias, in addition to the existing portfolio for childhood-onset ataxias, underscores GeneDx's commitment to rare disease identification as well as filling an unmet need for patients and providers, alike."

About GeneDx, Inc.

GeneDx, Inc. is a global leader in genomics, providing testing to patients and their families from more than 55 countries. Led by its world-renowned clinical genomics program, GeneDx has an acknowledged expertise in rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders, as well as one of the broadest menus of sequencing services available among commercial laboratories. GeneDx offers a suite of additional genetic testing services, including diagnostic testing for hereditary cancers, cardiac, mitochondrial, neurological disorders, prenatal diagnostics and targeted variant testing. GeneDx is a subsidiary of BioReference Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OPKO Health, Inc. To learn more, please visit www.genedx.com.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

