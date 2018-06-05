OPM Taps Former Technica Executive as Senior Advisor

Basil Parker, a former Technica Corporation senior leader, has joined OPM as a senior advisor for Government-wide Information Technology and Cyber Workforce Development. In this role, Basil advises the director of OPM on workforce-related initiatives in IT, information systems security and cybersecurity. He will serve as a primary liaison between the Federal CIO Council, CHCOC Council, OMB eGov/IT and other pertinent federal IT workforce organizations to represent OPM, in support of the President's Management Agenda (PMA).

"Basil was a key member of our executive leadership team and his deep experience in defense and government IT contributed to Technica's growth in the federal market," said Miguel Collado, chief executive officer and chief technology officer for Technica. "The Technica team congratulates Basil on this achievement and wishes him the best of success."

At Technica, Basil led DoD Programs across the Air Force, DISA and other Armed Services customer accounts. He is a certified CISSP and CISM with a bachelor's in criminology from the University of Maryland and master's in computer resources and information management from Webster University. Basil served with the U.S. Marine Corps and is a veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

