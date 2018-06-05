OPM Taps Former Technica Executive as Senior Advisor

DULLES, Va., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Technica Corporation, a leader in high-end systems engineering and operations and maintenance for mission-critical networks and applications, announces the appointment of Basil Parker for a three-year SES-level advisory role in support of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).
Basil Parker, a former Technica Corporation senior leader, has joined OPM as a senior advisor for Government-wide Information Technology and Cyber Workforce Development. In this role, Basil advises the director of OPM on workforce-related initiatives in IT, information systems security and cybersecurity. He will serve as a primary liaison between the Federal CIO Council, CHCOC Council, OMB eGov/IT and other pertinent federal IT workforce organizations to represent OPM, in support of the President's Management Agenda (PMA).
"Basil was a key member of our executive leadership team and his deep experience in defense and government IT contributed to Technica's growth in the federal market," said Miguel Collado, chief executive officer and chief technology officer for Technica. "The Technica team congratulates Basil on this achievement and wishes him the best of success."
At Technica, Basil led DoD Programs across the Air Force, DISA and other Armed Services customer accounts. He is a certified CISSP and CISM with a bachelor's in criminology from the University of Maryland and master's in computer resources and information management from Webster University. Basil served with the U.S. Marine Corps and is a veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
About Technica Corporation
Technica Corporation, founded in 1991, provides high-end system engineering services to Defense, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, and Federal civilian agencies. The company specializes in systems engineering; integration and testing; cybersecurity; and product development, deployment, and support. Technica invests heavily in R&D and is leveraging big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and high-performance computing to support its customers. For more information, please visit www.technicacorp.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnicaCorp.
