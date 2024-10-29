Opmed.ai announces AI-powered OR optimization at Geisinger, marking milestone in health care innovation

DANVILLE, Pa. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opmed.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare solutions, has announced the successful first results of the implementation of its advanced platform at Geisinger, a top-tier health services organization renowned for its commitment to innovation. This achievement represents a pivotal step in the integration of cutting-edge AI technology into health care operations and patient care.

Geisinger, serving more than 1 million people across multiple locations in Pennsylvania, will use Opmed.ai's innovative network science platform to enhance operating room (OR) management and improve data-driven decision-making across its 10 hospital campuses.

"We're excited to work with Geisinger, a forward-thinking health system that shares our vision for revolutionizing health care," said Mor Brokman, Ph.D., CEO of Opmed.ai. "This collaboration allows us to address Geisinger's growing surgical demands and showcase the power of our optimization engine in complex, multi-site health care environments."

Opmed.ai's platform uses AI and network science to analyze and optimize billions of logistical data points, transforming fragmented schedules into seamless workflows. This enables more clinical procedures, improves patient care and boosts revenue. Key features of the solution include:

Daily case and block optimization: By analyzing historical data on previous OR cases and surgery blocks, the platform predicts case lengths, identifies scheduling gaps and creates small adjustments to avoid delays and unlock capacity for additional procedures.

"At Geisinger, we're always seeking ways to enhance patient care," said Jeffrey Adams, Geisinger's chief administrative officer for surgical and medical services. "Opmed.ai's advanced platform aligns with our mission to make health care more accessible and efficient. We're already seeing first results and are confident this technology will help us maximize our OR capacity and accelerate patient care."

The partnership between Opmed.ai and Geisinger is expected to drive further advancements in AI-powered health care solutions, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is among the nation's leading providers of value-based care, serving 1.2 million people in urban and rural communities across Pennsylvania. Founded in 1915 by philanthropist Abigail Geisinger, the nonprofit system generates $10 billion in annual revenues across 126 care sites — including 10 hospital campuses — and Geisinger Health Plan, with more than half a million members in commercial and government plans. Geisinger College of Health Sciences educates more than 5,000 medical professionals annually and conducts more than 1,400 clinical research studies. With 26,000 employees, including 1,700 employed physicians, Geisinger is among Pennsylvania's largest employers with an estimated economic impact of $15 billion to the state's economy. On March 31, 2024, Geisinger became the first member of Risant Health, a new nonprofit charitable organization created to expand and accelerate value-based care across the country. Learn more at geisinger.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Opmed.ai

Opmed.ai offers AI-driven solutions to optimize operating room (OR) scheduling and management. The platform uses network science and advanced algorithms to enhance resource utilization, minimize downtime, and build resilient OR schedules. Key features include predictive intelligence for accurate case duration predictions, seamless integration with existing systems, and customization based on specific constraints and preferences. Opmed improves OR efficiency, reduces operating costs, and increases revenue opportunities for hospitals by optimizing short-term, mid-term, and long-term OR scheduling and planning. Learn more at opmed.ai or follow on LinkedIn.

