OPOC.us Estimates That Most Small Businesses Spend Less Than One Hour per Year Building Their Internal Brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest struggles for mid-sized business owners is establishing their "Internal Brand" even though hours are spent networking, promoting and interacting with the public to establish their brand. All of this work is crucial, and yet something is missing. A leader in strategic planning, OPOC.us estimates that most mid-sized businesses spend less than one hour per year building their internal brand.

Internal branding is a frequent topic within larger organizations, and yet it's frequently overlooked by mid-sized businesses even though the impact can be far greater. Having a strong internal brand – where employees identify with and are personally invested in the organization's culture – increases creativity, productivity, engagement, and outcomes and results in fewer employees leaving with a negative impression of the organization. For a 1,000 employee organization, a 20% turnover rate due to a failure to build an internal brand is a headache. For a 30-employee organization, it's a nightmare.

OPOC.us has found that mid-sized employers that focus on building their internal brand with the help of an experienced internal branding firm have significantly higher levels of employee creativity, productivity, engagement and better outcomes than those who do not. It's becoming widely accepted that building the internal brand is no longer a luxury for big business; it's an absolute necessity if mid-sized businesses want to compete.

OPOC.us is a collaboration of top industry Strategic Planners in the areas of Culture Success, Healthcare and Employee Benefits, Retirement Plan Administration, Risk Management, Business Process Improvement, HRIS Technology, Recruiting, and Branding specializing in the delivery of FORTUNE 500 "One-Point-of-CARE" solutions for mid-sized organizations.

