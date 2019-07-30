Opolis Off-White Paper Unveiled: Preparing Workers for Their Freelance Future Using Blockchain Tech

DENVER, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opolis released a special report today for freelancers, digital nomads, and blockchain enthusiasts detailing the financial, technical and social implications of their platform which will give freelancers access to the same quality financial automation, benefits and services typically reserved for full-time corporate employees. The Opolis Off-White Paper details the world's first employment ecosystem designed to empower the self-sovereign worker.

By 2025, more than 50% of the U.S. labor force is expected to participate in freelance/gig work, while 84% of millennials and 81% of Generation Z are already considering joining the gig economy. Yet, not many are ready to manage the life changes that take place on the day they begin freelancing. Many do it wrong and pay the consequences when hit with tax penalties, uninsured medical expenses, or years later retiring without savings. On the flip side, those who do it right can spend hours each week keeping records straight.

Says founder John Paller, "With so much of the current workforce considering joining the gig economy, the future of work is increasingly dynamic. Opolis was founded on the belief that existing HR tech systems and infrastructures are ill-equipped to prosper in this new reality, and as such, Opolis is building the necessary framework for the self-sovereign worker. This means gig workers will have the power to make their own decisions about the benefits they want and keep them as they switch jobs, without relying on employers."

Many believe large corporations like Lyft and Uber should treat gig workers like employees. This is where Opolis comes in, offering anyone in the freelance or gig sector access to the same healthcare, insurance, and financial automation as traditional full time employees. Through a combination of legal and technical frameworks, Opolis better aligns the incentives of ecosystem players in a sustainable, user driven, network-based public utility infrastructure. Opolis is calling the totality of their new ecosystem The Employment Commons.

Says Paller, "Opolis, as a Commons for Employment, is built as a public utility framework so that services and technology can be delivered to anyone, anywhere, at a sustainably low cost. The 'employer/employee' relationship will be fundamentally reinvented over the next 10-20 years and we are leading this innovation with an entirely new approach to employment that is worker focused."

Opolis' Employment Commons will feature guilds called Decentralized Employment Organizations (DEOs), where anyone self-employed can access group benefits including:

Crypto or State-based Currency Payroll

Financial Automation

Work Multiple Jobs; Receive 1 Paycheck

Group Health Benefits

Health Savings Accounts (HSA/FSA)

Self-Directed Retirement with Cryptocurrency Investment Options

Life Insurance

Short & Long Term Disability Insurance

Workman's Compensation Insurance

Unemployment Insurance

Paid Time Off Accrual

Automated Saving and Investing

Universal Basic Income Integration

And More…

Opolis also announced it is exploring partnerships with blockchain tech companies including ConsenSys, MakerDAO, Fortmatic, AAVE, Wyre, DAOStack, OpenLaw and others from the Web3 community.

