Opolis Partners with Bench to Streamline Financial Management for Independent Workers & Freelancers

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opolis , the leader in empowering independent workers with comprehensive employment benefits, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Bench , the renowned provider of dedicated bookkeeping services and financial software.

We’re thrilled to announce an exciting partnership between Opolis and Bench! This collaboration brings together two powerful tools designed to make life easier for self-employed professionals. Opolis simplifies payroll, benefits, and compliance, while Bench delivers top-notch bookkeeping services. Together, we offer a comprehensive solution for self-employed individuals to manage their finances with ease.

Together, Opolis and Bench aim to alleviate the burden of financial management for freelancers and independent professionals. Bench offers personalized bookkeeping solutions and intuitive financial tools, ensuring accurate and up-to-date financial records. This partnership allows Opolis Members to focus more on growing their businesses while having peace of mind regarding their finances.

"Bench and Opolis are the ideal pairing for the independent worker. Our collective commitment to serve solo workers is unmatched, and now so are our service offerings. Payroll, health benefits, compliance, accounting, and shared services for any independent lifestyle are here." said John Paller, Executive Steward & Founder at Opolis.

Opolis already supports freelancers by handling payroll, entity setup, health benefits through the largest independent Cigna network , and access to solo 401(k) plans , making it easier for solopreneurs to manage their business operations. Now, with the addition of Bench, Opolis Members can also benefit from meticulously maintained financial records and up-to-date accounting.

"We are thrilled to partner with Opolis to provide freelancers with the financial tools they need to succeed," said Todd Daum, Chief Revenue Officer at Bench. "By combining our bookkeeping expertise with Opolis's robust platform, we're making it easier for independent workers to achieve financial stability and growth."

Opolis continues to expand its network of strategic partnerships, further enhancing the support and resources available to independent workers.

"This partnership with Bench is a crucial step forward in Opolis's mission to set freelancers up for success. The less time freelancers spend on administrative tasks, the more time they can dedicate to building their client base and generating income. We at Freelancers Union are proud to partner with Opolis in this effort, ensuring that independent workers have the tools they need to focus on what truly matters— growing their businesses and achieving financial stability," said Rafael Espinal, Executive Director of Freelancers Union .

About Opolis

Opolis is a member-owned digital employment platform for independent workers, utilizing blockchain technology to offer tools for managing employment benefits, payroll, and shared services. Empowering freelancers and solopreneurs, Opolis provides access to health benefits, retirement plans, payroll management, entity setup, and tax streamlining— services traditionally reserved for full-time employees. By focusing on financial security and professionalization, Opolis ensures that independent workers can thrive in today's dynamic work environment. For more information and updates, visit opolis.co .

About Bench

Bench is the world's largest bookkeeping services and tax advisory platform, with more than 12,000 small business customers. Pairing its intuitive technology and financial products with a dedicated advisory accounting team, Bench combines the convenience and efficiency of modern technology with the expertise and time-savings afforded by a professional, personalized service. To learn more about Bench and follow the latest product updates, visit bench.co/whats-new .

About Freelancer's Union

Freelancers Union is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for the rights and needs of independent workers. With over 700,000 members across the United States, Freelancers Union provides essential resources, including health insurance, legal assistance, and financial planning tools, tailored to the unique challenges faced by freelancers. Through a robust network of partnerships and community-driven initiatives, Freelancers Union empowers independent professionals to thrive in today's economy. For more information and resources, visit freelancersunion.org .

