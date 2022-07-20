DENVER, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver, CO-based Opopop , creators of Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels, and Bend, OR-based 10 Barrel Brewing , announce Poppin' on Cloud Wine, an exclusive brand collaboration that offers customers a delicious and thirst-quenching limited edition bundle this summer season.

Opopop and 10 Barrel Brewing Team Up to Create The Ultimate Summer Snack Duo

The Pop & Bubbles Bundle will be sold exclusively at 10Barrel.com and can only ship to OR, WA, CA, and ID (21+ signature required). The bundle includes one 320g bag of Opopop's limited edition Pickle Monster, an eco-friendly Opopop silicone popcorn popper, and two cans of 10 Barrel's new Sparkling Rosé. MSRP $35.00.

"The moment we paired 10 Barrel's newly released Sparkling Rose with Opopop's Pickle Monster, we knew we had created something special for our customers. These two flavors go so well together. Like any good Summer hit, they just taste like Summer 2022," said Sarah McDowell, President at Opopop.

Opopop's Pickle Monster delivers a unique and bold taste and is the perfect blend of tartness, salt, and dill. This pairs perfectly with 10 Barrel's Sparkling Rosé (13.5% ABV) which includes a blend of cabernet sauvignon, syrah, and merlot grapes and has a nice dry finish.

"Our new sparkling wines helped us kick off everyone's favorite season, and then we took it one step further by adding a light and zesty popcorn to pair," said Emily Koziel, Merchandising & Sourcing Manager at 10 Barrel Brewing. "We couldn't be more excited than to team up with Opopop, to help us elevate our summer slogan, Seriously Casual."

About Opopop

Opopop is an innovative gourmet popcorn brand on a mission to completely redefine what consumers should expect from popcorn. Opopop is the inventor and manufacturer of Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels and Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups. Consumers can purchase Opopop's flavors in various delicious popcorn packs, including the beloved Discovery Kit. Opopop products are made for a new generation of popcorn lovers. For more information, visit opopop.com and follow us on social media @opopopco .

About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewer based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its five brewpub locations in Oregon, Idaho, and Colorado. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it. For more about 10 Barrel Brewing Co., visit 10barrel.com .

