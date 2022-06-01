Enter to win their week-long giveaway with over $1k worth of prizes

DENVER, Colo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opopop celebrates its one-year anniversary this week with the launch of a limited edition Birthday Flavor Wrapped™ Kernels Birthday big bag, and a week of giveaways with over $1k worth of prizes for consumers to celebrate and enjoy. Based in Denver, CO, Opopop is one of the fastest-growing popcorn companies on the market - redefining traditional popcorn with the invention of Flavor Wrapped™ Kernels and Peel + Pour Pop Cups.

Opopop Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary with a Limited Edition Birthday Big Bag

Popcorn has never tasted this good. Opopop's Flavor Wrapped™ Kernels Birthday Cake big bag is a sweet birthday cake-flavored treat. Consumers can purchase it individually or as a Birthday Discovery Kit, which includes one Birthday big bag, one Fancy Butter big bag, an Opopop Popper, and Sugarfina Birthday Cake cookie bites. In addition to the new package, the company is celebrating with a week-long giveaway for consumers to enter and win different prizes throughout the week. Prizes range from an Ultimate Couch Kit to a Home Theater Bundle. To enter the giveaway, head to opopop.com at 9 AM MT each day from June 1-7 and follow along on our social platforms.

"Opopop products are made for a new generation of popcorn lovers, who we think will be excited to celebrate our first birthday with us. Opopop is all about having fun, and what's more fun than Birthday Cake popcorn and tons of prizes?" said Sarah McDowell, Opopop's President.

Opopop has reenvisioned what it means to be a popcorn company by inventing unique products and exciting flavors. Since launching in June 2021 they have quickly become one of the fastest-growing popcorn brands. Since inception, Opopop has Flavor Wrapped™ over 265,000,000 Kernels. Fan-favorite flavors include Fancy Butter, Maui Heat, Salty Caramel, and Cinnalicious. This success has attracted retailers such as Foxtrot Markets and Williams-Sonoma.

For a limited time, consumers can purchase Opopop's Birthday 320g big bag for $13.99, and the Birthday Discovery Kit for $49.99 exclusively at opopop.com.

