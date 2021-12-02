Opopop, Creator of Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels, Announces Partnership with Foxtrot

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opopop, the brand built on a proprietary popcorn flavor-delivery technique, Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels, has expanded product availability through a new partnership with Foxtrot, the corner store, café, and delivery market. The partnership seamlessly blends two companies that share a like-minded mission to redefine the consumer experience through innovation and community building.

"We've seen early success in direct-to-consumer channels, and Opopop is now eager to join the Foxtrot family in their mission to reshape the shopping experience for a new generation of foodies," said Sarah McDowell, president of Opopop. "Foxtrot's premium, forward-thinking retail concept was a natural fit when looking for new ways to engage popcorn lovers."

Opopop developed an exclusive popcorn Discovery Collection for Foxtrot customers, which includes seven pouches of Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels and a microwave popcorn popper that retails at $30.00. The Opopop Discovery Collection and restock flavor cartons are available at all fifteen Foxtrot locations in Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C. Customers can shop in-store or order 5-minute pickup and 30-minute delivery via the Foxtrot App.

"We're thrilled to introduce Opopop to our customers and to welcome the brand to our growing selection of new and unique offerings," said Ashley Alden, VP of Merchandising at Foxtrot. "We're always seeking out the most delicious things that bring a sense of joy and discovery to our customers. Opopop's innovative product takes a nostalgic everyday snack to a new level and we're excited to bring this emerging brand to our stores for even more people to enjoy."

To learn more about Opopop's Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels and stay up to date with new product launches and brand news, visit opopop.com.

About Opopop

Opopop is an innovative new gourmet popcorn brand with the mission to completely redefine what consumers should expect from popcorn. The secret is Flavor Wrapped™ Kernels, a proprietary technique of individually wrapping kernels in the perfect mix of unique ingredients, prior to popping. As the world's first pre-flavored popcorn kernel brand, Opopop ensures each and every kernel pops to flavorful perfection to provide consumers with a premium gourmet popcorn that's optimized for eating. Opopop products are made to liberate people from boring popcorn while uncovering new ways to pop for a new generation of popcorn lovers. For more information, visit opopop.com and follow us on social media @opopopco.

About Foxtrot

Foxtrot is redefining convenience for the modern consumer, marrying the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology to create a community of discovery. Its spaces offer the most-loved aspects of neighborhood cafés, and you can turn to the Foxtrot App or website for 30-minute delivery and 5-minute pick up of a city's best goods – from local beers and fine wines to chef-prepared meals and everyday essentials. Foxtrot also offers the best of its favorite foods, goods and curated gifts available for nationwide shipping via Foxtrot Anywhere.

There are currently 15 Foxtrot locations across Chicago, D.C. and Dallas with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets. For more information, visit foxtrotco.com or download in the App Store.

Press contact

Jules Horgan

Allison+Partners

646-428-0635

[email protected]

SOURCE Opopop