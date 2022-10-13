Opopop Launches 2022 Holiday Collection with Limited Edition Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opopop®, the creators of Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels, are back for another extremely giftable holiday season. Popcorn lovers will enjoy the 2022 Holiday Collection with limited-edition flavors including two of our favorites Fancy Butter and Salty Caramel and 2022's newcomer Cocoa Mint, a blend of rich chocolate goodness with a hint of cool wintery mint. All flavors are made with the innovative technique of pre-wrapping the raw kernels with flavor, which makes the cooking experience unique and entertaining.

Opopop Holiday Collection

The gold-foiled Holiday Collection box includes Opopop's signature reusable silicone microwave popping bowl and seven kernel sachets - six of the seasonal flavors plus one test launch (lightly salted).

"We already know Opopop makes for a universally loved gift, so we're excited to introduce this new Holiday Collection offer," said Sarah McDowell, President of Opopop. "Each flavor is a classic holiday treat, but it's made more fun because it's popcorn - everyone's favorite snack. This Holiday Collection joins other Opopop gift options that are perfect for hostess gifts, corporate gifting, foodies, or just the impossible-to-buy on your list."

The Opopop Holiday Collection's limited-time flavors include:

Fancy Butter: Opopop's #1 seller. It's savory, melt-in-your-mouth buttery goodness.

Salty Caramel: 2021's top Holiday seller is back. It's a perfect balance of sweet and rich caramel with a salty kick.

Cocoa Mint: New for 2022. Opopop's remix of the timeless peppermint hot cocoa holiday classic.

Opopop Holiday Collection (MSRP $46.99) is available at opopop.com, Williams Sonoma, and Foxtrot Markets. Opopop's gifting options also include a signature original Flavor Wrapped™ Kernels Discovery Collection box (MSRP $44.99) and Peel + Pour Discovery Collection box (MSRP $34.99).

To learn more about Opopop's Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels and stay up to date on brand news and new launches please visit www.opopop.com.

About Opopop

Opopop is an innovative gourmet popcorn brand on a mission to completely redefine what consumers should expect from popcorn. Opopop is the inventor and manufacturer of Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels and Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups. Consumers can purchase Opopop's flavors in various delicious popcorn packs, including the beloved Discovery Kit. Opopop products are made for a new generation of popcorn lovers. For more information, visit opopop.com and follow us on social media @opopopco .

