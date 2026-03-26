Opopop Launches Nationwide at Walmart with Bold New Microwave Popcorn Lineup

Flavor-forward assortment includes Walmart-exclusive Butter Bliss and brings a fresh take to the traditional microwave bag aisle

DENVER, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opopop today announced its nationwide launch at Walmart, bringing its bold, flavor-forward microwave popcorn to stores across the United States. The launch marks a major step in the brand's retail expansion and introduces Walmart shoppers to a distinctive assortment of traditional microwave popcorn bags designed to stand out in a familiar category.

Available in 6-count packs at Walmart stores nationwide, with 3-count packs available in select stores, the Walmart lineup includes Maui Heat, Salty Caramel, Cinnalicious, and Butter Bliss — a Walmart-exclusive butter flavor created specifically for the launch.

Available in 6-count packs at Walmart stores nationwide, with 3-count packs available in select stores, the Walmart lineup includes Maui Heat, Salty Caramel, Cinnalicious, and Butter Bliss — a Walmart-exclusive butter flavor created specifically for the launch.

After building a loyal customer base online with its signature flavor-wrapped format, Opopop is expanding into Walmart with a traditional microwave lineup that makes the brand's distinctive flavors more accessible to a broader audience.

Known for bringing bold, unexpected flavors and modern brand energy to popcorn, Opopop has built its brand by rethinking what microwave popcorn can taste like. The Walmart assortment carries that same flavor-first mindset into a convenient, approachable format designed for everyday shopping.

The assortment spans sweet, savory and lightly spicy flavor profiles, giving shoppers a range of options beyond standard butter offerings. To anchor the launch, Opopop is debuting Butter Bliss, an exclusive flavor developed for Walmart with a rich butter profile designed to bring a more elevated butter option to shelf.

Opopop's microwave popcorn is made with premium, farm-raised corn and is 100% whole grain, gluten free, non-GMO, and free from trans-fat and artificial preservatives. Since its launch, Opopop has earned national attention from outlets including the TODAY Show, The Good Morning America, and POPSUGAR.

"Launching nationwide at Walmart is a meaningful milestone for Opopop," said Alex Medeiros, CEO of Opopop. "We've built the brand around bold flavors and a more exciting popcorn experience, and this launch gives us the opportunity to bring that to more households across the country in a format shoppers already know and love."

The new assortment is available now in the snack aisle at Walmart stores nationwide.

Opopop is a popcorn brand based in Denver, Colorado, focused on bringing bold flavors and a fresh perspective to the category. The company offers a range of popcorn products across direct-to-consumer and retail channels. For more information, visit opopop.com.

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SOURCE Opopop