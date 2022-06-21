Opopop Launches New Dill Pickle Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels for Summer 2022

DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opopop , the innovative popcorn brand best known for their Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels, is celebrating the start of the season with a quintessential summer flavor: Pickle Monster. When it comes to snacking and entertaining, Opopop is a perfect addition for all your summer fun.

Opopop's limited edition Pickle Monster flavor delivers a unique and bold taste and is the perfect blend of tartness, salt, and dill. Pickle Monster will be available in 320g bags, which makes about four poppers worth of popcorn.

Opopop Launches New Dill Pickle Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels.

"Here at Opopop, we want to keep pushing the boundaries of flavor in our popcorn - Pickle Monster takes us into the "tart" space, adding to our sweet, savory, and spicy lineup," said Alec Hopkins, VP of Product and Insights at Opopop. "We work hard to bring innovation and excitement to popcorn lovers. Our new dill pickle Flavored Wrapped™ Kernels deliver a big and bold flavor in a fun summertime snack. Opopop fans and pickle lovers alike are going to love it!"

By inventing unique products and exciting flavors, Opopop has reenvisioned what it means to be a popcorn company. Since launching in June 2021 they have quickly become one of the fastest-growing popcorn brands. Opopop has sent over 50,000 Flavor Wrapped™ Kernels packages and produced over 200,000 Pop Cups. Fan-favorite flavors include Fancy Butter, Maui Heat, Salty Caramel, and now, Pickle Monster. This success has attracted retailers such as Foxtrot Markets and Williams-Sonoma.

Pickle Monster 320g bags retail for $13.99 and is available exclusively at opopop.com for summer only, so get it while you can.

About Opopop

Opopop is an innovative gourmet popcorn brand on a mission to completely redefine what consumers should expect from popcorn. Opopop is the inventor and manufacturer of Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels and Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups. Consumers can purchase Opopop's flavors in various delicious popcorn packs, including the beloved Discovery Kit. Opopop products are made for a new generation of popcorn lovers. For more information, visit opopop.com and follow us on social media @opopopco .

Media Contact

Bri Rios

[email protected]

303-519-0883

SOURCE Opopop