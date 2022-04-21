A globally-inspired flavor that packs a punch with every infused bite

DENVER, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opopop , the ingenious popcorn brand best known for their Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels, now stimulates your taste and smell with the launch of their Wasabi flavor drop available for a limited time only.

Adding more excitement to this powerful flavor debut, Opopop includes customized gold coated metal 'popsticks', building on the tagline, "who says you can't put popcorn on sushi?". Each320g sized bag makes about four to six poppers worth of popcorn, depending on what size snack you're in the mood for.

Opopop Pushes The Boundaries with New Wasabi Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels

Wasabi Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels deliver a unique and bold taste with the perfect combination of wasabi and umami elements to give a rich base flavor while still delivering a great wasabi nose-tingling kick and a delicious salty finish.

"Here at Opopop, we are always looking for new and different flavors," said Alec Hopkins, VP of Product and Insights at Opopop. "Wasabi snacks continue to rise in popularity, but no one has done it in popcorn. We knew we could meet a growing demand by introducing the first Wasabi popcorn."

The lack of innovation in this category compelled Opopop to reinvent what it means to be a popcorn company. They launched in June 2021 and have quickly become one of the fastest-growing DTC food brands. To date, they have shipped over 180,000 Flavor Wrapped Kernels to every city in the US. This success has attracted retailers such as Foxtrot Markets and Williams Sonoma.

Wasabi retails for $13.99 and is available exclusively at opopop.com.

About Opopop

Opopop is an innovative gourmet popcorn brand on a mission to completely redefine what consumers should expect from popcorn. Opopop is the inventor and manufacturer of Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels, and Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups. Consumers can purchase Opopop's flavors in various delicious popcorn packs, including the beloved Discovery Kit. Opopop products are made for a new generation of popcorn lovers. For more information, visit opopop.com and follow us on social media @opopopco .

