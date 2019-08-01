Oppenheimer To Commence 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – will gather more than 120 innovative public and private companies in the technology industry at its 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston on August 6-7, 2019. Leading companies attending the two-day event include Atlassian, Etsy, SAP, Take-Two Interactive and Zendesk.

"Technological innovation continues to be at the forefront of social, commercial and industrial processes, and has been a driving factor in the strong market performance over at least the last decade. With the advances in disruptive new technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, in addition to the explosion of applications related to social media, existing industries are rapidly changing and new ones are being created," said Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer. "This pace of innovation will continue, and our conference provides an opportunity for investors to gain important insights into the technologies that will drive the entire value chain for the foreseeable future."

This year's event will feature four keynote presentations, including:

John Stephens , SVP and CFO of AT&T, on Tuesday morning

, SVP and CFO of AT&T, on Tuesday morning Muneeb Ali , CEO of Blockstack, on Tuesday afternoon

, CEO of Blockstack, on Tuesday afternoon Ronan Dunne , EVP and Group CEO of Verizon Consumer, on Wednesday morning

, EVP and Group CEO of Verizon Consumer, on Wednesday morning Rod Smith , SVP, Corporate Finance and Treasurer of American Tower, on Wednesday afternoon

Oppenheimer Research Analysts will also attend the event to provide important insights on the impact of these technology trends. Attending analysts include:

Shaul Eyal , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Communications and Infrastructure Software

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Communications and Infrastructure Software Jason Helfstein , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Internet

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Internet Timothy Horan , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the Communication and Cloud Services sector

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the Communication and Cloud Services sector Koji Ikeda , Director and Senior Analyst covering SaaS/Applications Software

Director and Senior Analyst covering SaaS/Applications Software Noah Kaye , Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization Jed Kelly , Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Online Travel and Internet

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Online Travel and Internet Ittai Kidron , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Data Infrastructure, Management and Virtualization

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Data Infrastructure, Management and Virtualization Colin Rusch , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization

Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization Richard Schafer , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Semiconductors

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Semiconductors Brian Schwartz , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering SaaS/Applications Software

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering SaaS/Applications Software Andrew Uerkwitz , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Emerging Technology and Services

Upcoming Oppenheimer events include Midwest Corporate Access Day on August 15 in Chicago, IL and the Security Summit on September 19 in New York, NY.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.