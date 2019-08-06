Oppenheimer Financial Advisor Justin Gelbman Named to 2019 Forbes Top 250 Next-Gen Wealth Advisor List

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Justin Gelbman of The Princeton Sharpe Group appeared on the Forbes Top 250 Next-Gen Wealth Advisors ranking, developed by SHOOK Research.

"We're entering a new era in the wealth management industry that will require firms to address the shifting demographic trends we see ahead of us, and cultivating the next generation of talent is incredibly important to Oppenheimer," said Ed Harrington, Head of the Private Client Division. "Justin is paving the way for future Financial Advisors with his commitment to providing his clients with exceptional service. We're excited to continue to watch him grow and serve as a role model for his fellow advisors."

Gelbman focuses on developing multigenerational client relationships to truly understand his clients' needs. He helps clients manage income throughout their lives, creating strategies that help ensure clients do not outlive their income in retirement. This is his third year appearing on the list, and he has appeared on other distinguished rankings including On Wall Street's Top Producers Under 40.

Gelbman said, "Appearing on the Forbes list for the Top 250 Next-Gen Wealth Advisors ranking for a third consecutive year is truly an honor and testament to the deep client relationships my team and I have developed over the past decade. We focus not only on traditional investments but on our clients' lives and making sure we help create a meaningful impact." He added, "We live in an interesting time for wealth management. With changes in generations and private businesses being sold, we continue to work with our clients and business owners, to help them with the sale of businesses, and addressing preservation and growth of their capital for future generations to come."

The list, which features the top 250 future leaders in the wealth management industry, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of individuals with a minimum of four years' relevant experience and acceptable compliance records. The company conducts qualitative due diligence, which examines best practices such as client service models, investing process, business types, via telephone and in-person interviews.

