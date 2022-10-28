Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) (the "Company" or "Firm") today reported net income of $4.5 million or $0.40 basic earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $26.3 million or $2.07 basic earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $294.1 million, a decrease of 6.7%, compared to revenue of $315.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Albert G. Lowenthal, Chairman and CEO commented, "The results for the quarter were significantly impacted by an adverse arbitration decision, but we were able to deliver profitable results reflecting the diversity and general health of our business. Volatile market conditions and emerging economic headwinds reduced valuations in both equity and fixed income markets. The high rate of inflation resulted in the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at the fastest speed in over 40 years with multiple 75 basis point increases during the quarter. Our Wealth Management business saw a benefit from the higher interest rate environment, as income from our FDIC-insured bank deposit program and interest income on margin loans were markedly greater than the prior year although this was offset to some extent by lower activity levels and lower valuations in client portfolios which drive fee income.

The macroeconomic environment drove all major equity indices into bear market territory during the third quarter. The declining valuations negatively impacted our advisory fee revenues. The volatile markets also led to a marked slowdown in equity IPOs and secondary offerings and a significant decline in capital markets income. Investment banking advisory fees, while lower than the record Q3 results recorded in 2021, picked up considerably from the second quarter.

The Company maintains a strong balance sheet with near record regulatory capital despite the volatile market environment and the impact of an adverse arbitration decision. The Company took advantage of the lower level of its share price to purchase 413,052 shares (3%) of its Class A non-voting common stock at an average price of $33.86 per share in the open market under its share repurchase program resulting in 10,874,990 Class A non-voting common shares outstanding at September 30, 2022. We remain confident in the resiliency of our business and our ability to continue to provide essential investment services to our clients."

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited) ('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated) Firm 3Q-22 3Q-21 Revenue $ 294,111 $ 315,342 Compensation Expense $ 179,134 $ 206,312 Non-compensation Expense $ 107,739 $ 71,636 Pre-Tax Income $ 7,238 $ 37,394 Income Taxes Provision $ 2,573 $ 11,144 Net Income (1) $ 4,520 $ 26,250 Earnings Per Share (Basic) (1) $ 0.40 $ 2.07 Earnings Per Share (Diluted) (1) $ 0.37 $ 1.92 Book Value Per Share $ 70.23 $ 61.43 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2) $ 54.74 $ 47.95 Private Client



Revenue $ 178,614 $ 160,864 Pre-Tax Income $ 29,973 $ 37,426 Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 100.3 $ 117.8 Asset Management



Revenue $ 24,870 $ 26,894 Pre-Tax Income $ 8,322 $ 9,412 Assets Under Management (billions) $ 35.3 $ 43.6 Capital Markets



Revenue $ 90,947 $ 128,585 Pre-Tax Income $ 2,401 $ 17,888





(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Represents book value less goodwill and intangible assets divided by number of shares outstanding.

Highlights

Gross revenue, net income, and earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 reflected the positive impact of the rising rate environment on our interest-sensitive revenues offset by lower activity levels and valuations in client portfolios and fewer underwriting and M&A transactions

Client assets under administration and under management were both at reduced levels at September 30, 2022 , down from the second quarter of 2022 as well as the same period last year

, down from the second quarter of 2022 as well as the same period last year Increased revenues in the Private Client segment are largely attributed to bank deposit sweep income, which exceeded the related revenue recorded during all of 2021 due to higher short-term interest rates

Non-compensation expenses increased from the prior year quarter, reflecting the impact of an adverse arbitration decision in September 2022 , which has since been appealed

, which has since been appealed The Company repurchased 413,052 shares of Class A non-voting common stock during the third quarter of 2022 under its previously announced buy-back plan or 3% of shares outstanding at year-end 2021, bringing the total shares purchased under the plan during the first 9 months of 2022 to 1,675,595

Book value and tangible book value per share reached record levels at September 30, 2022 largely as a result of share buy-backs

Private Client

Private Client reported revenue for the current quarter of $178.6 million, 11.0% higher when compared with the previous year. Pre-tax income was $30.0 million, a decrease of 19.9% compared with the prior year quarter. Financial advisor headcount at the end of the current quarter was 985 compared to 1,003 at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

3Q-22 3Q-21





Revenue $178,614 $160,864 Commissions $ 46,893 $ 51,348 Advisory Fees $ 78,055 $ 89,849 Bank Deposit Sweep Income $ 35,769 $ 3,909 Interest $ 14,471 $ 7,624 Other $ 3,426 $ 8,134





Total Expenses $148,641 $123,438 Compensation $ 87,555 $ 97,522 Non-compensation $ 61,086 $ 25,916





Pre-Tax Income $ 29,973 $ 37,426





Compensation Ratio 49.0 % 60.6 % Non-compensation Ratio 34.2 % 16.1 % Pre-Tax Margin 16.8 % 23.3 %





Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 100.3 $ 117.8 Cash Sweep Balances (billions) $ 6.5 $ 7.7

Revenue:

Retail commissions decreased 8.7% from a year ago due to a decrease in client activity compared to the significantly elevated levels from a year ago

Advisory fees decreased 13.1% from a year ago primarily due to the impact of lower equity and fixed income valuations on assets under administration

Bank deposit sweep income increased $31.9 million (815%) from a year ago due to higher short-term interest rates

(815%) from a year ago due to higher short-term interest rates Interest revenue increased 89.8% from a year ago due to higher short-term interest rates and higher average margin balances

Other revenue decreased from a year ago primarily due to decreases in the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses decreased 10.2% from a year ago primarily due to decreased production, and decreased share-based and deferred compensation costs

Non-compensation expenses increased $35.2 million from a year ago primarily due to the impact of an adverse arbitration decision

Asset Management

Asset Management reported revenue for the current quarter of $24.9 million, 7.5% lower when compared with the prior year. Pre-tax income was $8.3 million, a decrease of 11.6% compared with the prior year period.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

3Q-22 3Q-21





Revenue $ 24,870 $ 26,894 Advisory Fees $ 24,865 $ 26,890 Other $ 5 $ 4





Total Expenses $ 16,548 $ 17,482 Compensation $ 6,702 $ 6,120 Non-compensation $ 9,846 $ 11,362





Pre-Tax Income $ 8,322 $ 9,412





Compensation Ratio 26.9 % 22.8 % Non-compensation Ratio 39.6 % 42.2 % Pre-Tax Margin 33.5 % 35.0 %





AUM (billions) $ 35.3 $ 43.6

Revenue:

Advisory fee revenue decreased 7.5% from a year ago due to the lower net value of assets under management, partially offset by incentive fees earned during the third quarter of 2022

Assets under Management (AUM):

AUM were at reduced levels of $35.3 billion at September 30, 2022 , which is the basis for advisory fee billings for October 2022

at , which is the basis for advisory fee billings for The decrease in AUM was comprised of lower asset values of $7.6 billion on existing client holdings and a net distribution of assets of $0.7 billion

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses were up 9.5% from a year ago primarily due to increases in fixed and discretionary compensation

Non-compensation expenses were down 13.3% when compared to the prior year period due to lower portfolio manager expenses in line with the decrease in AUM

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue for the current quarter of $90.9 million, 29.3% lower when compared with the prior year period. Pre-tax income was $2.4 million, compared with pre-tax income of $17.9 million in the prior year period.

('000s)





3Q-22 3Q-21





Revenue $ 90,947 $128,585





Investment Banking $ 36,951 $ 82,012 Advisory Fees $ 29,270 $ 51,815 Equities Underwriting $ 5,061 $ 26,348 Fixed Income Underwriting $ 2,111 $ 3,140 Other $ 509 $ 709





Sales and Trading $ 53,093 $ 46,262 Equities $ 34,877 $ 30,861 Fixed Income $ 18,216 $ 15,401





Other $ 903 $ 311





Total Expenses $ 88,546 $110,697 Compensation $ 60,415 $ 81,690 Non-compensation $ 28,131 $ 29,007





Pre-Tax Income $ 2,401 $ 17,888





Compensation Ratio 66.4 % 63.5 % Non-compensation Ratio 30.9 % 22.6 % Pre-Tax Margin 2.6 % 13.9 %

Revenue:

Investment Banking

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities decreased 43.5% compared with a year ago due to an industry-wide decrease in deal volumes

Equity underwriting fees decreased 80.8% compared with a year ago due to a significant decrease in equity IPOs and secondary offerings, including SPAC issuances

Fixed income underwriting fees were down 32.8% compared with a year ago primarily driven by a decrease in issuances of public finance and emerging market debt during the third quarter of 2022

Sales and Trading

Equities sales and trading revenue increased 13.0% compared with a year ago due to a marked increase in volatility resulting in increased volumes in the equities market compared to the levels in the prior year period

Fixed income sales and trading revenue increased by 18.3% compared with a year ago primarily due to an increase in trading income attributable to higher trading volumes

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses decreased 26.0% compared with a year ago primarily due to decreased incentive compensation

Non-compensation expenses were 3.0% lower than a year ago

Other Matters

(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts)

3Q-22 3Q-21 Capital



Stockholders' Equity (1) $ 770.7 $ 775.0 Regulatory Net Capital (2) $ 425.8 $ 372.6 Regulatory Excess Net Capital (2) $ 399.4 $ 345.6





Common Stock Repurchases



Repurchases $ 14.0 $ 4.7 Number of Shares 413,052 108,494 Average Price Per Share $ 33.86 $ 43.46





Period End Shares 10,974,655 12,615,399 Effective Tax Rate 35.5 % 29.8 %





(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Attributable to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. broker-dealer

The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share payable on November 25, 2022 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on November 11, 2022

per share payable on to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on Compensation expense as a percentage of revenue was lower at 60.9% during the current period versus 65.4% during the same period last year primarily due to lower incentive compensation

The effective tax rate for the current period was 35.5% compared with 29.8% for the prior year period and reflects the Company's estimate of the annual effective tax rate

Company Information

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 91 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated future performance. For a discussion of the factors that could cause future performance to be different than anticipated, reference is made to Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part 1A – Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" in Part I, Item 2 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) ('000s, except number of shares and per share amounts)









































For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change REVENUE























Commissions $ 89,608

$ 90,889

(1.4)

$ 282,307

$ 300,531

(6.1)

Advisory fees 102,927

116,751

(11.8)

326,098

332,399

(1.9)

Investment banking 38,393

86,901

(55.8)

93,516

316,144

(70.4)

Bank deposit sweep income 35,769

3,909

815.0

54,968

11,629

372.7

Interest 17,361

9,340

85.9

38,667

26,915

43.7

Principal transactions, net 6,502

4,494

44.7

10,124

21,664

(53.3)

Other 3,551

3,058

16.1

(8,319)

19,635

*

Total revenue 294,111

315,342

(6.7)

797,361

1,028,917

(22.5) EXPENSES























Compensation and related expenses 179,134

206,312

(13.2)

543,144

693,053

(21.6)

Communications and technology 21,500

19,718

9.0

63,981

59,497

7.5

Occupancy and equipment costs 15,457

14,964

3.3

44,701

45,371

(1.5)

Clearing and exchange fees 6,705

5,237

28.0

18,923

16,667

13.5

Interest 7,018

2,468

184.4

13,158

7,563

74.0

Other 57,059

29,249

95.1

98,172

74,077

32.5

Total expenses 286,873

277,948

3.2

782,079

896,228

(12.7)

























Pre-tax Income 7,238

37,394

(80.6)

15,282

132,689

(88.5) Income taxes provision 2,573

11,144

(76.9)

5,559

36,622

(84.8) Net Income $ 4,665

$ 26,250

(82.2)

$ 9,723

$ 96,067

(89.9)

























Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interest, net of tax 145

—

*

(215)

—

* Net income attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. $ 4,520

$ 26,250

(82.8)

$ 9,938

$ 96,067

(89.7)

























Earnings per share attributable to

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

















Basic $ 0.40

$ 2.07

(80.7)

$ 0.84

$ 7.59

(88.9)

Diluted $ 0.37

$ 1.92

(80.7)

$ 0.78

$ 7.10

(89.0)

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic 11,270,589

12,690,386

(11.2)

11,901,727

12,653,310

(5.9)

Diluted 12,190,425

13,664,214

(10.8)

12,809,000

13,539,373

(5.4)

























Period end number of common

shares outstanding 10,974,655

12,615,399

(13.0)

10,974,655

12,615,399

(13.0)



* Percentage not meaningful

SOURCE Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.