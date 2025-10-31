Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) (the "Company" or "Firm") today reported net income of $21.7 million or $2.06 basic earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $24.5 million or $2.38 basic earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 results were significantly impacted by higher pre-tax compensation expenses for liability-based awards totaling $13.5 million or $0.95 basic earnings per share (after tax), attributable to an increase in the OPY Class A share price (increased $8.30 per share during the quarter). Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $424.4 million, an increase of 13.7%, compared to revenue of $373.4 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Robert S. Lowenthal, President and CEO commented, "I am very pleased with our third quarter operating performance which saw a substantial increase in investment banking revenues amid a still-favorable capital raising environment. Market concerns about lingering inflation, a weakening labor market and eroding central bank independence were outweighed by the positive sentiments emanating from the Federal Reserve embarking on a new rate cutting cycle. In addition, continuing enthusiasm around the potential for spending related to the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) resulted in extended rallies that pushed all major indices to new record highs in September. These conditions spurred a significant rise in new equity issuance volumes and resulted in significantly higher investment banking revenues during the third quarter.

The momentum in the financial markets also provided a positive backdrop for our Wealth Management business, as rising markets propelled assets under management ("AUM") to a new all-time high. This in turn drove higher fee-based revenues while strong investor sentiment also led to higher transaction volumes and commissions. Our Wealth Management results, however, were adversely impacted by reduced interest-sensitive sweep income largely due to lower average sweep balances and rates.

Although we were gratified to see markets recognize our success by bidding up our share price to a new record high, it also drove higher compensation expense associated with certain employee liability-based awards that rose in value in direct correlation with the increase in our share price during the quarter and negatively impacted our results for the quarter.

With three-quarters of the year now behind us, we have already exceeded the Company's full year 2024 operating results. As we enter the fourth quarter, we remain focused on our clients, helping them raise, manage and allocate their capital. Our success is a reflection of good client outcomes and long-term relationships built over many market cycles. We are optimistic about the future and the many investment opportunities available, while remaining cautious and vigilant about the uncertainties that could emerge. "

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited) ('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated) Firm 3Q-25 3Q-24 Revenue $ 424,438 $ 373,352 Compensation Expenses $ 290,222 $ 237,935 Non-compensation Expenses $ 102,581 $ 100,047 Pre-Tax Income $ 31,635 $ 35,370 Income Tax Provision $ 9,923 $ 10,862 Net Income (1) $ 21,712 $ 24,508 Earnings Per Share (Basic) (1) $ 2.06 $ 2.38 Earnings Per Share (Diluted) (1) $ 1.90 $ 2.16 Book Value Per Share $ 87.47 $ 81.10 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2) $ 70.48 $ 64.03 Wealth Management



Revenue $ 259,726 $ 246,049 Pre-Tax Income $ 62,528 $ 72,015 Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 143.5 $ 129.8 Assets Under Management (billions) $ 55.1 $ 49.1 Capital Markets



Revenue $ 162,145 $ 124,030 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ 12,289 $ (6,144)

(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Represents book value less goodwill and intangible assets divided by number of shares outstanding.

Highlights

Higher revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by robust equity underwriting volumes, an increase in transaction-based commissions and greater advisory fees attributable to a rise in billable AUM

Rising equities markets propelled both assets under administration and assets under management to new record highs at September 30, 2025

Compensation expenses increased from the prior year quarter largely as the result of greater production-related expenses, higher bonus accruals and elevated costs associated with stock appreciation rights tied to the Company's share price

Non-compensation expenses increased from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher underwriting and technology-related expenses partially offset by lower interest costs

Total stockholders' equity, book value and tangible book value per share reached new record highs as a result of positive earnings

Wealth Management

Wealth Management reported revenue for the current quarter of $259.7 million, 5.6% higher compared with the prior year period. Pre-tax income was $62.5 million in the current quarter, a decrease of 13.2% compared with a year ago. Financial advisor headcount at the end of the current quarter was 927, flat when compared to 928 at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

3Q-25 3Q-24





Revenue $ 259,726 $ 246,049 Commissions $ 61,862 $ 54,872 Advisory Fees $ 134,396 $ 121,619 Bank Deposit Sweep Income $ 28,349 $ 34,875 Interest $ 22,381 $ 24,331 Other $ 12,738 $ 10,352





Total Expenses $ 197,198 $ 174,034 Compensation $ 148,978 $ 125,270 Non-compensation $ 48,220 $ 48,764





Pre-Tax Income $ 62,528 $ 72,015





Compensation Ratio 57.4 % 50.9 % Non-compensation Ratio 18.6 % 19.8 % Pre-Tax Margin 24.1 % 29.3 %





Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 143.5 $ 129.8 Assets Under Management (billions) $ 55.1 $ 49.1 Cash Sweep Balances (billions) $ 2.8 $ 2.8

Revenue:

Retail commissions increased 12.7% from the prior year period primarily due to higher retail transaction volumes

Advisory fees increased 10.5% due to higher AUM during the billing period

Bank deposit sweep income decreased $6.5 million from a year ago due to lower average cash sweep balances and lower short-term interest rates

Interest revenue decreased 8.0% from a year ago primarily due to lower short-term interest rates

Other revenue increased slightly from a year ago due to a number of items, including an increase in the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies, which fluctuates based on changes in the fair value of the policies' underlying investments and greater death benefit insurance proceeds

Assets under Management (AUM):

AUM reached a record high of $55.1 billion at September 30, 2025, which is the basis for advisory fee billings for October 2025

The increase in AUM from the prior year period was comprised of higher asset values of $6.8 billion on existing client holdings, offset by net distributions of $0.8 billion including remittances

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses increased 18.9% from the prior year period primarily due to higher production related expenses and elevated expenses associated with share appreciation rights

Non-compensation expenses were flat from a year ago

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue for the current quarter of $162.1 million, 30.7% higher when compared with the prior year period. Pre-tax income was $12.3 million compared with a pre-tax loss of $6.1 million a year ago.

('000s)





3Q-25 3Q-24





Revenue $ 162,145 $ 124,030





Investment Banking $ 75,045 $ 50,098 Advisory Fees $ 21,865 $ 32,798 Equities Underwriting $ 48,326 $ 12,588 Fixed Income Underwriting $ 3,818 $ 4,390 Other $ 1,036 $ 322





Sales and Trading $ 86,753 $ 72,755 Equities $ 44,139 $ 33,303 Fixed Income $ 42,614 $ 39,452





Other $ 347 $ 1,177





Total Expenses $ 149,856 $ 130,174 Compensation $ 106,245 $ 87,649 Non-compensation $ 43,611 $ 42,525





Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ 12,289 $ (6,144)





Compensation Ratio 65.5 % 70.7 % Non-compensation Ratio 26.9 % 34.3 % Pre-Tax Margin 7.6 % (5.0) %

Revenue:

Investment Banking

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities decreased 33.3% compared with the prior year period primarily due to the absence of a large restructuring related transaction that closed in the prior year period

Equities underwriting fees increased significantly when compared with the prior year period due to robust underwriting volumes with large completed transactions in the financial institutions and technology sectors

Sales and Trading

Equities sales and trading revenue increased 32.5% compared with the prior year period mostly due to higher overall trading volumes, including greater options-related commissions

Fixed income sales and trading revenue increased 8.0% compared with a year ago largely due to higher trading volumes and interest income on trading inventory

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses increased 21.2% compared with the prior year period largely due to greater production-related expenses and higher incentive compensation accruals

Non-compensation expenses were modestly higher than a year ago primarily due to an increase in underwriting expenses associated with increased activity

Other Matters

(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts)

3Q-25 3Q-24 Capital



Stockholders' Equity (1) $ 920.3 $ 837.8 Regulatory Net Capital (2) $ 383.0 $ 487.5 Regulatory Excess Net Capital (2) $ 351.7 $ 464.6





Common Stock Repurchases



Repurchases $ — $ 0.3 Number of Shares — 5,981 Average Price $ — $ 49.30





Period End Shares 10,520,549 10,331,401 Effective Tax Rate 31.4 % 30.7 %





(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Attributable to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. broker-dealer

The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share payable on November 28, 2025 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on November 14, 2025

Compensation expense as a percentage of revenue was higher at 68.4% during the current period versus 63.7% during the same period last year

The effective tax rate for the current period was 31.4%, slightly higher when compared with 30.7% for the prior year period due to the impact of certain unfavorable permanent items

Company Information

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 88 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated future performance. For a discussion of the factors that could cause future performance to be different than anticipated, reference is made to Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part 1A – Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) ('000s, except number of shares and per share amounts)









































For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change REVENUE























Commissions $ 120,684

$ 103,079

17.1

$ 341,587

$ 295,984

15.4

Advisory fees 134,404

121,631

10.5

388,835

353,675

9.9

Investment banking 77,488

52,185

48.5

168,644

131,841

27.9

Bank deposit sweep income 28,349

34,875

(18.7)

87,078

106,406

(18.2)

Interest 38,859

38,034

2.2

113,245

99,605

13.7

Principal transactions, net 14,902

14,364

3.7

38,409

42,672

(10.0)

Other 9,752

9,184

6.2

27,643

26,896

2.8

Total revenue 424,438

373,352

13.7

1,165,441

1,057,079

10.3 EXPENSES























Compensation and related expenses 290,222

237,935

22.0

756,387

680,375

11.2

Communications and technology 25,938

24,602

5.4

78,324

73,860

6.0

Occupancy and equipment costs 15,971

16,240

(1.7)

47,558

47,604

(0.1)

Clearing and exchange fees 6,850

7,125

(3.9)

21,643

19,747

9.6

Interest 22,496

24,103

(6.7)

66,421

66,631

(0.3)

Other 31,326

27,977

12.0

89,887

80,172

12.1

Total expenses 392,803

337,982

16.2

1,060,220

968,389

9.5

























Pre-tax income 31,635

35,370

(10.6)

105,221

88,690

18.6 Income tax provision 9,923

10,862

(8.6)

31,180

28,172

10.7 Net income $ 21,712

$ 24,508

(11.4)

$ 74,041

$ 60,518

22.3

























Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax —

—





—

(310)



Net income attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. $ 21,712

$ 24,508

(11.4)

$ 74,041

$ 60,828

21.7

























Earnings per share attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.























Basic $ 2.06

$ 2.38

(13.4)

$ 7.05

$ 5.87

20.1

Diluted $ 1.90

$ 2.16

(12.0)

$ 6.53

$ 5.45

19.8

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic 10,519,722

10,332,927

1.8

10,502,101

10,355,982

1.4

Diluted 11,450,346

11,277,865

1.5

11,349,801

11,156,536

1.7

























Period end number of common shares outstanding 10,520,549

10,331,401

1.8

10,520,549

10,331,401

1.8

