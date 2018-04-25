OppenheimerFunds and Pictet Asset Management Launch OFI Pictet Global Environmental Solutions Fund

Pictet Asset Management is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the fund's assets. OppenheimerFunds' Private Client Group, led by Ned Dane, will leverage its extensive product structuring and distribution platform to make the offering available for high net worth clients and advisors.

"OppenheimerFunds strives to be a responsible steward of investors' capital. Increasingly our clients are seeking investment strategies that align with their values," said Dane. "Our partnership with Pictet Asset Management, a recognized leader in environmental investing, reflects our commitment to sustainable solutions and continues our history of providing innovative investment strategies to meet our clients' needs."

The fund's Portfolio Managers are Luciano Diana, Head of Environmental Thematic Investing, Gabriel Micheli, CFA, Senior Investment Manager, and Simon Gottelier, Senior Investment Manager. All are members of the firm's Thematic Equities team, which has invested in environmental strategies since 2000. The Portfolio Managers are supported by the broader Thematic Equities team of more than 30 investment professionals, as well as an external advisory board of industry experts and thought leaders who help identify industry trends and ensure the team is well versed in the latest developments in environmental technology.

The strategy invests in companies that are active throughout the environmental value chain. The initial universe is narrowed to a targeted investable universe by identifying companies with low impact on key natural resources, and those who actively contribute to resource efficiency and pollution control. The resulting portfolio of stocks, offering attractive risk-return potential, are then ranked based on the strength of the business franchise, management quality, operational momentum, valuation, as well as ESG considerations.

The Fund's benchmark is the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI). This broad based global index is designed to measure equity market performance of developed and emerging markets, and is consistent with the Fund's mandate to seek companies around the world that are actively developing environmental solutions.

Available share classes and tickers:

"People around the world are becoming increasingly aware of the harm to human health that is caused by environmentally-destructive economic development. Because of this increasing awareness, we expect companies that contribute to environmental solutions should experience above average growth over the long-term," said Luciano Diana, Head of Environmental Thematic Investing, Pictet Asset Management. "OFI Pictet Global Environmental Solutions Fund seeks to capitalize on this positive global trend."

"OppenheimerFunds already provides a variety of distinct active and beta strategies which offer exposure to companies with strong ESG practices," said John McDonough, head of Distribution and Marketing. "We are pleased to partner with a pioneer in the environmental investing space to expand our suite of ESG solutions to meet clients' evolving needs."



In December, OppenheimerFunds appointed Aniket Shah as Head of Sustainable Investing to help further integrate sustainable investing practices across all aspects of the firm's business activities. The firm is also a signatory of The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

* OFI Global Asset Management, Inc. is the Fund's investment adviser ("Manager"). OppenheimerFunds, Inc. is the Fund's investment sub-adviser ("Sub Adviser"). Pictet Asset Management is the Fund's investment sub-sub-adviser.

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $250 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of March 30, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted-ETF strategies, including ESG as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from pensions and endowments to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com, or calling 1.800.CALL OPP (225.5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

Foreign investments may be volatile and involve additional expenses and special risks, including currency fluctuations, foreign taxes, regulatory and geopolitical risks. Emerging and developing market investments may be especially volatile. Eurozone investments may be subject to volatility and liquidity issues. The stocks of companies with favorable environmental practices may underperform the stock market as a whole. Small and mid-sized company stock is typically more volatile than that of larger company stock. It may take a substantial period of time to realize a gain on an investment in a small- or mid-sized company, if any gain is realized at all. Investing significantly in a particular region, industry, sector or issuer may increase volatility and risk.

