OppenheimerFunds and The Carlyle Group Launch Private Credit Fund

"We are thrilled to deliver a diversified income solution for investors who want access to private markets for their portfolios," said Kamal Bhatia, Co-Head of the JV and Head of Investment Solutions for OppenheimerFunds. "By offering true institutional private credit capabilities through our HNW partner platform, we are able to actively allocate and manage client assets while providing a periodic income stream that would be difficult to get from traditional public market investing."

The firms' JV, announced in the fourth quarter of 2017, brought together Carlyle's core global credit expertise with OppenheimerFunds' extensive product structuring and distribution capabilities to build an alternative credit platform for HNW clients and advisors. The platform aims to deliver long-term income solutions generally available only to institutional and ultra high net worth investors.

"We are excited to partner with OppenheimerFunds to provide high net worth investors with access to the spectrum of credit investments that experienced institutional investors already have," said Mark Jenkins, Head of Global Credit for The Carlyle Group and Co-Head of the JV.

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $250 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of May 31, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted-ETF strategies, including ESG as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from pensions and endowments to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager with $201 billion of assets under management across 324 investment vehicles as of March 31, 2018. Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, many of whom are public pensions. Carlyle invests across four segments – Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions – in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Carlyle has expertise in various industries, including: aerospace, defense & government services, consumer & retail, energy, financial services, healthcare, industrial, real estate, technology & business services, telecommunications & media and transportation. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,575 people in 31 offices across six continents.

Shares of OFI Carlyle Private Credit Fund (the Fund) are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

INVESTING IN THE FUND INVOLVES A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, INCLUDING THE RISK THAT YOU MAY RECEIVE LITTLE OR NO RETURN ON YOUR INVESTMENT OR THAT YOU MAY LOSE PART OR ALL OF YOUR INVESTMENT. THE FUND WILL NOT BE LISTED OR TRADED ON ANY STOCK EXCHANGE. THIS IS A CLOSED-END INTERVAL FUND AND IS NOT INTENDED TO BE A TYPICAL TRADED INVESTMENT. LIMITED LIQUIDITY IS PROVIDED TO SHAREHOLDERS ONLY THROUGH THE FUND'S QUARTERLY REPURCHASE OFFERS FOR NO LESS THAN 5% OF THE FUND'S SHARES OUTSTANDING AT NET ASSET VALUE. REGARDLESS OF HOW THE FUND PERFORMS, THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ABLE TO SELL ALL OF THE SHARES THEY DESIRE IN A QUARTERLY REPURCHASE OFFER.

There currently is no secondary market for the Fund's shares and the Fund expects that no secondary market will develop. Shares of the Fund will not be listed on any securities exchange, which makes them inherently illiquid. Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund's quarterly repurchase offers, regardless of how the Fund performs.

There is no assurance that quarterly distributions paid by the Fund will be maintained at the targeted level or that dividends will be paid at all. The Fund's distributions may be funded from unlimited amounts of offering proceeds or borrowings, which may constitute a return of capital and reduce the amount of capital available to the Fund for investment. A return of capital to shareholders is a return of a portion of their original investment in the Fund, thereby reducing the tax basis of their investment.

Investing involves risk. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fixed income investing entails credit and interest rate risks. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall, and the Fund's share prices can fall. Below-investment-grade ("high yield" or "junk") bonds are more at risk of default and are subject to liquidity risk. Credit instruments that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as "high yield" securities or "junk bonds") are regarded as having predominantly speculative characteristics with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal. Collateralized loan obligations (CLO's) are debt instruments but also carry additional risks related to the complexity and leverage inherent in the CLO structure. Because of the risks associated with investing in high yield securities, an investment in the Fund should be considered speculative. Some of the credit instruments will have no credit rating at all. The Fund may invest in loans and the value of those loans may be detrimentally affected to the extent a borrower defaults on its obligations. Senior loans are typically lower-rated and may be illiquid investments, which may not have a ready market. Investments in lesser-known and middle-market companies may be more vulnerable than larger, more established organizations. Distressed credit investments are inherently speculative and are subject to a high degree of risk. Leverage (borrowing) involves transaction and interest costs on amounts borrowed, which may reduce performance. Foreign investments may be volatile and involve additional expenses and special risks, including currency fluctuations, foreign taxes, regulatory and geopolitical risks. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" and may invest a greater portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer.

The Fund has a limited operating history as it commenced operations on June 4, 2018.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. This and other important information about the Fund is in the prospectus, which can be obtained by contacting your financial advisor or visiting www.ofiglobalcarlyle.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. 225 Liberty Street New York, NY 10281.

