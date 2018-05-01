OppenheimerFunds Announces Factor Derby for Charity

Here's how to play. Visit www.factorderby.com from now through May 31 to construct your thoroughbred portfolio using a combination of five commonly accepted investment factors – momentum, low volatility, size, value and quality – that you think will perform the best between June 1 and August 31, 2018.

At the end of the game, the player who has selected the factor allocation with the highest total rate of return will be awarded a prize of $25,000 for the eligible charity of their choice. While the Factor Derby only runs from June 1 through August 31, it is designed to engage and educate advisors on the benefits of factor investing over the long-term.

Sharon French, Head of Beta Solutions, OppenheimerFunds, said, "While factor investing may be new to many investors, the concept of combining multiple factors to generate alpha has a long track record of proven success. With the Factor Derby, we wanted to leverage the excitement of Triple Crown season to help investors better understand the benefits of factor investing through an innovative interactive experience, while giving back to the charity of their choice."

Participation is free and open to the public, and for each contestant who completes a qualified registration, OppenheimerFunds will donate $5 to the Boys & Girls Club of America up to a maximum of $10,000.

"With the growing popularity of factor investing, we are constantly looking for new, fun and engaging ways to help educate investors on what is often perceived to be a complex investment strategy. The Factor Derby allows advisors and their clients to gain hands-on experience using factors to construct a long-term oriented portfolio, while supporting a great cause in the process," stated Erik Schneberger, OppenheimerFunds Head of Marketing.

The winner of the Factor Derby will be announced on September 4, 2018. OppenheimerFunds will provide regular updates each month as well as a leaderboard showing how participants are faring.

For more information and to register, visit: https://factorderby.com.

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $250 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of March 29, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted ETF strategies, including ESG, as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from pensions and endowments to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Web: oppenheimerfunds.com

Tweets: twitter.com/OppFunds

Podcasts: oppenheimerfunds.com/advisors/podcasts

Mutual funds and exchange traded funds are subject to market risk and volatility. Shares may gain or lose value. Alternative weighting approaches (i.e., using factor weighting as a measure), while designed to enhance potential returns, may not produce the desired results.

Shares of Oppenheimer funds are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com or calling 1.800.CALL OPP (225.5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

Oppenheimer funds are distributed by OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc.

225 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10281-1008

© 2018 OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimerfunds-announces-factor-derby-for-charity-300640079.html

SOURCE OppenheimerFunds

Related Links

http://www.oppenheimerfunds.com

