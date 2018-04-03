OppenheimerFunds Celebrates Ten Years of Revenue Weighted ETFs

Sharon French, Head of Beta Solutions, OppenheimerFunds, said, "Having RWL, RWK and RWJ reach their ten-year anniversary is a very significant milestone, given how new the product category is and how few Smart Beta ETFs have similar long-term track records. More importantly, the ten-year rankings for the three strategies are all in the top quartile against all funds in their respective Morningstar categories."

*Oppenheimer Large, Mid, and Small Cap Revenue ETFs 10Y Category Percentile Rankings as of February 28, 2018 Fund Morningstar

Category 10-Year

Morningstar

Percentile Rank Oppenheimer Large Cap Revenue ETF Large Value 11th (RWL)

(48/684) Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF Mid-Cap Value 10th (RWK)

(17/221) Oppenheimer Small Cap Revenue ETF Small Blend 4th (RWJ)

(15/395)

Source: Morningstar, as of 2/28/18, based on total returns*

Many investors participate in the U.S. stock market through passive strategies that mirror an index and weight securities by market capitalization. The primary limitation of a market cap-weighted index, however, is that weights may be driven by market sentiment without consideration for underlying company fundamentals.

Oppenheimer Revenue Weighted ETFs instead weight securities by company revenue to target their true economic contributions, resulting in greater exposure to value-oriented stocks. Rebalancing the portfolio every quarter, according to each company's latest revenue numbers, helps the portfolio avoid unintended exposure to potentially overvalued stocks.

The full suite of OppenheimerFunds Revenue Weighted ETFs can be found here.

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $251 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of February 28, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted ETF strategies, including ESG, as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from pensions and endowments to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Morningstar Peer Ranking*- Large Value

1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Percentile 17th 30th 6th 11th Ranking 158/1255 280/1076 36/961 48/684 *Based on Total Return. Source: Morningstar, 2/28/18.











Morningstar Peer Ranking*- Mid-Cap Value

1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Percentile 44th 58th 41st 10th Ranking 149/402 188/360 102/309 17/221 *Based on Total Return. Source: Morningstar, 2/28/18.











Morningstar Peer Ranking*- Small Blend

1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Percentile 97th 76th 40th 4th Ranking 767/793 466/643 196/553 15/395 *Based on Total Return. Source: Morningstar, 2/28/18.



Ranking is based on total return as of 2/28/18. The Fund's total-return percentile rank is relative to all funds that are in the Morningstar ETF Large Value, Mid-Cap Value and Small Blend categories. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1. Fund rankings are subject to change monthly. Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by OFI Advisors, LLC. The S&P 400, 500, 600 & 900 Indexes are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of those S&P Indexes. *Negative P/E's are excluded from this ratio calculation.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. Fund returns may not match the return of its respective index, known as non-correlation risk, due to operating expenses incurred by the Fund. The alternate weighting approach employed by the Fund (i.e., using revenues as a weighting measure), while designed to enhance potential returns, may not produce the desired results. Because the Fund is rebalanced quarterly, portfolio turnover may exceed 100%. The greater the portfolio turnover, the greater the transaction costs, which could have an adverse effect on Fund performance.

Shares of Oppenheimer funds are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com or calling 1.800.CALL OPP (225.5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

