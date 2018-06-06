OppenheimerFunds Invites Investors to "Challenge Borders" With New Ad Campaign

"The average U.S. investor's portfolio is overwhelmingly concentrated in U.S. equities and bonds despite the fact that more than three quarters of the world's economic output comes from the rest of the world," said John McDonough, Head of Distribution and Marketing, OppenheimerFunds. "OppenheimerFunds has a proven history of helping clients broaden their horizons to find global opportunities that others might have missed."

With the launch of its first global equity product in 1969, OppenheimerFunds is today one of the longest tenured and most well regarded global investment teams in the financial industry. The firm manages $250 billion in assets, including a broad array of solutions to meet a diverse set of investor needs, with $140 billion in assets under management in its global fixed income, and global, international and developing markets equities strategies (as of March 30, 2018). The team focuses on leveraging long-term structural growth tailwinds such as mass affluence, new technology, restructuring and aging to identify investment opportunities for clients.

"Powerful demographic and economic shifts are stimulating growth around the world," said George Evans, CIO of Equities at OppenheimerFunds. "The unprecedented expansion of the global middle class, for example, means that more people have moved from needs to wants. We look for companies globally that are well positioned to benefit from these shifting spending patterns."

The ad campaign is built on the foundation of OppenheimerFunds' award-winning Challenge the Index communications platform launched in 2017. One ad set to launch in mid-June, entitled "Cowboy," depicts a man at work in a wheat field. The viewer might assume the scene takes place in the American heartland, until the man turns around to reveal a Chinese cityscape in the background. The ad copy reads, "America is 24% of global GDP. Want to meet the other 76%?"

"Our Challenge Borders ads creatively reveal how investment opportunity can transcend language and culture," said Erik Schneberger, Head of Marketing, OppenheimerFunds. "The imagery is intended to challenge U.S. investors' perceptions and encourage them to see long term benefit beyond regional or sector-focused home bias."

The Challenge Borders ads lead clients, which include financial advisors, broker dealers, RIAs, high-net-worth and institutional clients, to an Interactive Global Investing digital experience with stories that illustrate the firm's global investment themes and related products. The campaign's creative work was led by agency partner MRM/McCann.

Sources: CIA World Factbook, Bloomberg, Morningstar

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $250 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of May 31, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted-ETF strategies, including ESG as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from pensions and endowments to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Web: oppenheimerfunds.com

Tweets: twitter.com/OppFunds

Podcasts: oppenheimerfunds.com/advisors/podcasts

Shares of Oppenheimer funds are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com or calling 1.800.CALL OPP (225.5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

Oppenheimer funds are distributed by OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc.

225 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10281-1008

© 2018 OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. All rights reserved.

Foreign investments may be volatile and involve additional expenses and special risks, including currency fluctuations, foreign taxes, regulatory and geopolitical risks. Emerging and developing market investments may be especially volatile.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimerfunds-invites-investors-to-challenge-borders-with-new-ad-campaign-300660726.html

SOURCE OppenheimerFunds

Related Links

http://www.oppenheimerfunds.com

