OppenheimerFunds Named by Working Mother as One of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women

"Diversity is a major element of our workplace culture and a competitive advantage that helps us better respond to the evolving needs of our clients while fostering innovation," said Andy Doyle, Chief Human Resources Officer at OppenheimerFunds. "We are honored to have been recognized again by Working Mother magazine as a top employer for multicultural women."

OppenheimerFunds' employees are able to connect with the diverse experiences of colleagues by joining the firm's Business Resource Groups, which include the Asian Professionals Network, Black Professionals Network; Disabilities Network, Latino Professionals Network, LGBTQ+ Network, Military Network, and Women's Network.

OppenheimerFunds was named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign for scoring 100% on its 2018 Corporate Equality Index and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® by Fortune and a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments. OppenheimerFunds' parental leave policies were highlighted by Working Mother magazine's 100 Best Companies list.

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $249 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of April 30, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted-ETF strategies, including ESG as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from pensions and endowments to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Web: oppenheimerfunds.com

Tweets: twitter.com/OppFunds

Podcasts: oppenheimerfunds.com/advisors/podcasts

About Working Mother

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corporation (bonniercorp.com), publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute (workingmother.com/wmri), the National Association for Female Executives (nafe.com) and Diversity Best Practices (diversitybestpractices.com) are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change. Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Shares of Oppenheimer funds are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com or calling 1.800.CALL OPP (225.5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

Oppenheimer funds are distributed by OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc.

225 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10281-1008

© 2018 OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimerfunds-named-by-working-mother-as-one-of-the-best-companies-for-multicultural-women-300644535.html

SOURCE OppenheimerFunds

Related Links

http://www.oppenheimerfunds.com

