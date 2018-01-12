OppenheimerFunds Portfolio Managers Nominated for Morningstar's 2017 International Stock Fund Manager of the Year Award

Rajeev Bhaman, CFA, Director of Global Equities, has 28 years of industry experience and has been with OppenheimerFunds for 21 years. In 1996, Bhaman launched Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and successfully managed the strategy for eight years. He transitioned to Oppenheimer Global Fund in 2004 and has been managing the strategy for 13 years.

John Delano, CFA, has 19 years of industry experience and has been with OppenheimerFunds for 10 years. Delano has made significant contributions to Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund's long-term success for over six years as a senior analyst and was elevated to co-portfolio manager in March 2017.

"This nomination is a testament to Rajeev and John's excellent long-term investment prowess and aligning their interests with shareholders," said Krishna Memani, CIO, OppenheimerFunds. "The team has had much success by owning global beneficiaries of structural growth, buying quality companies at attractive entry prices, investing with a long-term horizon and having the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors. Their independent judgment and disciplined investment process have allowed them to outperform many of their peers in this space."

Pioneers in global investing since 1969, OppenheimerFunds' Global Equity Team has focused on structural changes occurring throughout the world, identifying the industries and companies which are best positioned to benefit. The team identifies long-term, powerful demographic and economic shifts that serve to provide tailwinds to sustain cash flow and earnings growth for the next decade. In managing Oppenheimer Global Fund, Bhaman and Delano use a bottom-up fundamental investment approach to identify exceptional businesses with durable earnings growth, sustainable competitive advantages, strong management and high return on capital. The result is a high-conviction, diversified, low turnover portfolio where sector and country exposures are a byproduct of stock selection.

Morningstar plans to announce its 2017 International Stock Fund Manager of the Year award winners on Jan. 24 live on CNBC's "Power Lunch" program. Established in 1988, the award recognizes portfolio managers who demonstrate excellent investment skill and the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors. The Fund Manager of the Year award winners are chosen based on research and in-depth qualitative evaluation by Morningstar's Manager Research Group. To qualify for the award, managers' funds must have not only posted impressive returns for the year, but the managers also must have a record of delivering outstanding long-term risk-adjusted performance and of aligning their interests with shareholders'. Managers' funds must currently have a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Gold or Silver.

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $249.5 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of December 29, 2017.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted-ETF strategies, including ESG as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from endowments and sovereigns to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Web: oppenheimerfunds.com

Tweets: twitter.com/OppFunds

Podcasts: oppenheimerfunds.com/advisors/podcasts

Shares of Oppenheimer funds are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

These views represent the opinions of OppenheimerFunds and are not intended as investment advice or to predict or depict the performance of any investment. These views are as of the date of this publication and are subject to change based on subsequent developments.

Foreign investments may be volatile and involve additional expenses and special risks, including currency fluctuations, foreign taxes, regulatory and geopolitical risks. Emerging and developing market investments may be especially volatile. Eurozone investments may be subject to volatility and liquidity issues. Investments in securities of growth companies may be volatile. Mid-sized company stock is typically more volatile than that of larger company stock. It may take a substantial period of time to realize a gain on an investment in a mid-sized company, if any gain is realized at all. Investing significantly in a particular region, industry, sector or issuer may increase volatility and risk.

Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com or calling 1.800.CALL OPP (225.5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimerfunds-portfolio-managers-nominated-for-morningstars-2017-international-stock-fund-manager-of-the-year-award-300582139.html

SOURCE OppenheimerFunds

Related Links

http://www.oppenheimerfunds.com

