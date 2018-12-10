OppenheimerFunds Supports Atlanta Community During Distribution Symposium

Firm provides Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta with $60,000 grant

News provided by

OppenheimerFunds

Jan 09, 2019, 10:10 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OppenheimerFunds, a leading asset manager, supported the local community in Atlanta this week during the firm's Distribution Symposium, a semi-annual conference for more than 250 members of the firm's Distribution team. In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, employees assembled supplies that support the organization's arts, teen services, healthy lifestyles and learning center programs. OppenheimerFunds also provided the organization with a $60,000 grant.

Art Steinmetz, Chairman and CEO, OppenheimerFunds; Nicole Pietro, SVP for Resource Development and Marketing, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta; Jelani Spain, Warren Boys & Girls Club member; John McDonough, Head of Distribution and Marketing, OppenheimerFunds.
Art Steinmetz, Chairman and CEO, OppenheimerFunds; Nicole Pietro, SVP for Resource Development and Marketing, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta; Jelani Spain, Warren Boys & Girls Club member; John McDonough, Head of Distribution and Marketing, OppenheimerFunds.
OppenheimerFunds employees assemble supplies to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s arts, teen services, healthy lifestyles and learning center programs.
OppenheimerFunds employees assemble supplies to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s arts, teen services, healthy lifestyles and learning center programs.
OppenheimerFunds employees assemble supplies to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s arts, teen services, healthy lifestyles and learning center programs.
OppenheimerFunds employees assemble supplies to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s arts, teen services, healthy lifestyles and learning center programs.
Art Steinmetz, Chairman and CEO, OppenheimerFunds; Nicole Pietro, SVP for Resource Development and Marketing, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta; Jelani Spain, Warren Boys & Girls Club member; John McDonough, Head of Distribution and Marketing, OppenheimerFunds. OppenheimerFunds employees assemble supplies to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s arts, teen services, healthy lifestyles and learning center programs. OppenheimerFunds employees assemble supplies to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s arts, teen services, healthy lifestyles and learning center programs.

"2019 marks OppenheimerFunds' 60th year and in recognition of that milestone, we are delighted to make a $60,000 contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta," said John McDonough, Head of Distribution and Marketing at OppenheimerFunds. "It is organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs and many diverse nonprofits with whom we work that make such an impact across the communities where our employees and clients live and work." 

"The generous grant provided by OppenheimerFunds will allow the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta to continue programs that help prepare and inspire children in Atlanta for a better future," said Nicole Pietro, Senior Vice President for Resource Development and Marketing, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. "The supplies donated by the firm will support crucial programs that benefit the nearly 3,000 children served by our 24 clubs across the region."

OppenheimerFunds' corporate philanthropy and community initiatives also include its 10,000 Kids by 2020 program, which aims to introduce 10,000 students to math literacy programs through nonprofit partnerships and active employee volunteerism. The firm works closely with organizations including the National Museum of Mathematics, Boys & Girls Club, MATHSWORLDUK, Common Impact and Cross-Cultural Solutions, which provides impactful and sustainable service opportunities and skills based volunteer programs.

OppenheimerFunds Distribution Symposium Volunteer Highlights

Date

Location

Organization

Activity

Amount Donated

January 2011

Dallas, TX

Dallas Children's Hospital

Created murals for hospital walls

$10,000

August 2011

Chicago, IL

Chicago Cares to benefit Woodson South Elementary School

Refurbished local school facilities

$10,000

January 2012

Fort Worth, TX

USO Dallas

Assembled and donated backpacks for troops

$10,000

August 2012

Salt Lake City, UT

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake

Built and donated bicycles

$10,000

January 2013

New York, NY

Breezy Point Relief Fund

Assembled and donated care packages

$10,000

August 2013

Laguna Nigel, CA

Las Palmas Elementary School

Refurbished local school facilities

$10,000

January 2014

Dallas, TX

Flood victims

Provided various types of assistance

$10,000

August 2014

Washington, DC

Boys Town

Made campus improvements, organized donated items, created backpacks, repaired kitchen facilities

$10,000

January 2015

Atlanta, GA

USO Council of Georgia

Gathered and donated care packages for troops

$10,000

August 2015

San Diego, CA

Support the Enlisted Project (STEP)

Built 75 wheelchairs for donation

$10,000

August 2015

San Diego, CA

Ronald McDonald House

Stuffed ~100 teddy bears for children

$10,000

January 2016

Atlanta, GA

Hands On Atlanta

Assembled 600 snack packs and hygiene essential kits

$10,000

July 2016

Boston, MA

Boston Cares

Constructed 30 toddler beds and packed 100 blankets and 100 superhero capes

$10,000

January 2017

Atlanta, GA

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Assembled and donated 300 College Bound Care packages

$10,000

August 2017

San Diego, CA

Operation Homefront

Created 400 baby care packages for local military families

$10,000

August 2017

San Diego, CA

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Helped build 20 model solar cars with children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego and donated 100 model solar car kits to the organization's STEM program

$10,000

January 2018

Dallas, TX

Trusted World

Attendees packed and donated 20,000 meal kits to be distributed to families recovering from recent natural disasters

$10,000

January 2018

Dallas, TX

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

Assembled and donated 175 Robotics IQ Kits for the organization's STEM program.

 

$10,000

July 2018

Chicago, Illinois

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago

Assembled and donated 800 backpacks filled with school supplies

$10,000

July 2018

Chicago, Illinois

Cradles to Crayons

Assembled and donated 400 infant clothing packages and 3,000 hat and glove packages

$10,000

January 2019

Atlanta, GA

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Assembled and donated 320 bins filled with 3,500 items for the organization's arts, teen services, healthy lifestyles and learning center programs

$60,000

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $213 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of December 31, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted-ETF strategies, including ESG as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from pensions and endowments to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Web: oppenheimerfunds.com 
Tweets: twitter.com/OppFunds 
Podcasts: oppenheimerfunds.com/advisors/podcasts

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta's mission is to save and change the lives of children and teens, especially those who need us most, by providing a safe, positive and engaging environment and programs that prepare and inspire them to achieve Great Futures. Through 20+ Clubs in 10 metro counties, trained and professional staff serve nearly 3,000 youth (ages 6-18) daily through programs that foster academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership development. BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp. While the cost to effectively serve those who need us most is approximately $5,700 per member, families are asked to pay between $60 and $135 per child each year based on income; and no child is turned away due to inability to pay. For more information, please visit www.bgcma.org.

Shares of Oppenheimer funds are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com or calling 1.800.CALL OPP (225.5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

Oppenheimer funds are distributed by OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc.

225 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10281-1008
© 2019 OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OppenheimerFunds

Related Links

http://www.oppenheimerfunds.com

Also from this source

Dec 10, 2018, 11:05 ET Pensions & Investments Names OppenheimerFunds a Best Place to ...

Nov 13, 2018, 14:15 ET OppenheimerFunds Recognized by Working Mother as One of the Best...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

OppenheimerFunds Supports Atlanta Community During Distribution Symposium

News provided by

OppenheimerFunds

Jan 09, 2019, 10:10 ET