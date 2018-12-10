OppenheimerFunds Supports Atlanta Community During Distribution Symposium

"2019 marks OppenheimerFunds' 60th year and in recognition of that milestone, we are delighted to make a $60,000 contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta," said John McDonough , Head of Distribution and Marketing at OppenheimerFunds. "It is organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs and many diverse nonprofits with whom we work that make such an impact across the communities where our employees and clients live and work."

"The generous grant provided by OppenheimerFunds will allow the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta to continue programs that help prepare and inspire children in Atlanta for a better future," said Nicole Pietro, Senior Vice President for Resource Development and Marketing, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. "The supplies donated by the firm will support crucial programs that benefit the nearly 3,000 children served by our 24 clubs across the region."

OppenheimerFunds' corporate philanthropy and community initiatives also include its 10,000 Kids by 2020 program, which aims to introduce 10,000 students to math literacy programs through nonprofit partnerships and active employee volunteerism. The firm works closely with organizations including the National Museum of Mathematics, Boys & Girls Club, MATHSWORLDUK, Common Impact and Cross-Cultural Solutions, which provides impactful and sustainable service opportunities and skills based volunteer programs.

Date Location Organization Activity Amount Donated January 2011 Dallas, TX Dallas Children's Hospital Created murals for hospital walls $10,000 August 2011 Chicago, IL Chicago Cares to benefit Woodson South Elementary School Refurbished local school facilities $10,000 January 2012 Fort Worth, TX USO Dallas Assembled and donated backpacks for troops $10,000 August 2012 Salt Lake City, UT Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake Built and donated bicycles $10,000 January 2013 New York, NY Breezy Point Relief Fund Assembled and donated care packages $10,000 August 2013 Laguna Nigel, CA Las Palmas Elementary School Refurbished local school facilities $10,000 January 2014 Dallas, TX Flood victims Provided various types of assistance $10,000 August 2014 Washington, DC Boys Town Made campus improvements, organized donated items, created backpacks, repaired kitchen facilities $10,000 January 2015 Atlanta, GA USO Council of Georgia Gathered and donated care packages for troops $10,000 August 2015 San Diego, CA Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) Built 75 wheelchairs for donation $10,000 August 2015 San Diego, CA Ronald McDonald House Stuffed ~100 teddy bears for children $10,000 January 2016 Atlanta, GA Hands On Atlanta Assembled 600 snack packs and hygiene essential kits $10,000 July 2016 Boston, MA Boston Cares Constructed 30 toddler beds and packed 100 blankets and 100 superhero capes $10,000 January 2017 Atlanta, GA Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta Assembled and donated 300 College Bound Care packages $10,000 August 2017 San Diego, CA Operation Homefront Created 400 baby care packages for local military families $10,000 August 2017 San Diego, CA Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego Helped build 20 model solar cars with children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego and donated 100 model solar car kits to the organization's STEM program $10,000 January 2018 Dallas, TX Trusted World Attendees packed and donated 20,000 meal kits to be distributed to families recovering from recent natural disasters $10,000 January 2018 Dallas, TX Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas Assembled and donated 175 Robotics IQ Kits for the organization's STEM program. $10,000 July 2018 Chicago, Illinois Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago Assembled and donated 800 backpacks filled with school supplies $10,000 July 2018 Chicago, Illinois Cradles to Crayons Assembled and donated 400 infant clothing packages and 3,000 hat and glove packages $10,000 January 2019 Atlanta, GA Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta Assembled and donated 320 bins filled with 3,500 items for the organization's arts, teen services, healthy lifestyles and learning center programs $60,000

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $213 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of December 31, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted-ETF strategies, including ESG as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from pensions and endowments to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta's mission is to save and change the lives of children and teens, especially those who need us most, by providing a safe, positive and engaging environment and programs that prepare and inspire them to achieve Great Futures. Through 20+ Clubs in 10 metro counties, trained and professional staff serve nearly 3,000 youth (ages 6-18) daily through programs that foster academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership development. BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp. While the cost to effectively serve those who need us most is approximately $5,700 per member, families are asked to pay between $60 and $135 per child each year based on income; and no child is turned away due to inability to pay. For more information, please visit www.bgcma.org.

