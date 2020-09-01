Opper Sports Productions and FUEL TV Forge Strategic Alliance to Launch FUEL TV+

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opper Sports Productions and FUEL TV have forged a strategic alliance to launch FUEL TV+ as a global Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) service; it was announced today by Ira Opper, President and CEO of Opper Sports Productions, and Fernando Figueiredo, CEO of FUEL TV GLOBAL S.A.

The service will initially be available in North America on Sept. 10, 2020, and will launch a phased roll-out in additional territories over the coming months. FUEL TV+ will be available on apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad and on the web at https://plus.fuel.tv

"FUEL TV and Opper Sports have done business together for years," said Figueiredo in making the announcement. "From co-producing Emmy-winning series to working together with their leading-edge technology platform, they are the perfect partner to bring us back to the U.S. and expand our global reach."

FUEL TV+ features a global content library of more than 2,000 hours of professionally produced action sports programming including original series, films and events, plus the 24/7 FUEL TV channel.

"Our alliance is built on a solid global brand combined with our proven video platform," said Opper. "The addition of FUEL TV's 24/7 linear stream highlights the flexibility of our Vaporvue Platform. Live or on-demand, our goal is to deliver an awesome action sports viewing experience to our subscribers".

About FUEL TV Global

Founded in 2003, FUEL TV is the global home of action sports. Available in more than 100 countries worldwide, FUEL is the only channel focused exclusively on the sports, cultures and lifestyles of Surf, Skate, Snow, BMX, and MTB, and the art, music and fashion that define them. Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, FUEL TV has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, São Paulo, Beijing and Melbourne.

About Opper Sports Productions

Founded in 1995, Solana Beach-based Opper Sports Productions is an Emmy award-winning digital media company that is recognized globally for their action sport documentaries and prime time television series. The company owns and operates several SVOD services powered by Vaporvue including TheSurfNetwork and Gilad TV. Additionally, Opper Sports Productions maintains the world's largest and most comprehensive historical stock footage film library on the sport of surfing.

