OppFi CEO Jared Kaplan to Speak at LendIt Fintech USA 2021 Conference

CHICAGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Financial, LLC (" OppFi "), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit, announced today that Jared Kaplan, CEO, will be speaking at the LendIt Fintech USA 2021 Conference. The session, "Measurement In Practice: Executing on Improving Financial Health," will be a conversation between Kaplan and Suman Bhattacharyya, a technology and financial services journalist, held virtually on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can register for the virtual event at https://www.lendit.com/usa/2021/register/ .

OppFi believes fintech lenders have a responsibility to demonstrate the impact of their products in developing and supporting financial health of consumers. Kaplan will share how OppFi uses a data-centric approach to measure how products, partnerships and high-quality customer service impact metrics related to financial health.

"The OppFi story at its core is one of creating real social impact in the financial system. Our mission is driven by recognizing and addressing the disparity of financial inclusion and credit access for millions of everyday consumers — bridging the gap for 150 million people who lack access to traditional financial products. We focus on creating measurable, positive change in the financial health of individuals and communities by facilitating innovative financial products and providing exceptional customer experience," said Jared Kaplan, CEO, OppFi.

OppFi defines three key areas to drive clarity and results to its social impact initiatives:

Facilitate consumer access to the best available credit

Build consumer financial health and support financial education

Deliver exceptional customer service aligned to satisfaction benchmarks and fair standards

"Our model is one of building financial inclusion and championing better financial health, improved outcomes, and increased financial resiliency for our customers," adds Kaplan.

On February 9, 2021, OppFi and FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA), a special purpose acquisition corporation, entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in OppFi becoming a public company.

About OppFi

OppFi is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company is an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years, a Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com .

About FGNA

FG New America Acquisition Corp., (NYSE: FGNA), is a NYSE-listed blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit www.fgnewamerica.com .

