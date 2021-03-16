OppFi Named 'Best Consumer Lending Company' by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards

This award marks OppFi's second straight Fintech Breakthrough win for the company. The fintech company was named "Best Consumer Lending Platform" in 2020. With an average 4.9/5 star rating based on more than 14,000 online customer reviews, OppFi is one of the top customer-rated digital financial platforms and maintains an average Net Promoter Score of 85, a higher above average score when compared to its financial services peers and top tier consumer brands.

"Delivering the best customer experience is core to who we are as a company and we are proud to serve the millions of everyday consumers with simple, transparent financial products with the highest customer service," said Jared Kaplan, chief executive officer, OppFi. "Through our mobile-first financial platform, we deliver the top-customer-rated experience to ensure everyday consumers, approximately 60 million of whom are locked out of mainstream financial options, can access credit to build back their financial health."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the fintech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, and InsurTech. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.

"Not only does OppFi employ a worthy mission of financial inclusion, but they also break through the crowded fintech space with a compelling technology platform that provides everyday consumers with the best available products and a stellar customer experience," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Congratulations to the entire OppFi team for earning our 'Best Consumer Lending Company' and making their second consecutive appearance in our annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program."

About OppFi

OppFi a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company has been ranked as an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years and was named the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company in 2020 by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. The company maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.9/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

