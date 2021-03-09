OppFi Named on Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2021

OppFi is one of the top customer-rated digital financial platforms, with an average 4.9/5 star rating based on more than 14,000 online customer reviews. The company was also recently ranked fourteenth on Built In's 2021 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago earlier this year.

"We are truly honored to be named on this year's prestigious Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers," said Jared Kaplan, chief executive officer, OppFi. "While we have quickly grown to more than 550 employees since I joined in 2015, we are proud of the strong collaborative and dedicated culture we have built, anchored on our core values and company mission to build financial inclusion for the everyday customer."

Forbes America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the U.S., and be founded between 2011 and 2018. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on more than 7 million data points.

"We believe that delivering a best-in-class customer experience begins with creating a best-in-class employee experience," said Karishma Patel Buford, chief people officer, OppFi. "We focus on a caring, employee first approach and lead with transparency, authenticity and inclusivity. We are thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as it is a true testament to our commitment to building an environment and culture where employees can be their best selves and do their best work."

About OppFi

OppFi is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company has been ranked as an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years and was named the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company in 2020 by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named Built In's 2021 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.9/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com .

