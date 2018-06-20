OppLoans CEO Jared Kaplan Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018

Out of the 50 CEOs recognized in the Small & Medium category, Kaplan is ranked an impressive 8th overall. The award is based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews OppLoans employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

"We win as a team and this is a phenomenal honor," said Kaplan. "Over the last 2.5 years, we've hired almost 300 of the best people that Chicago has to offer. And as we've grown, our culture has only grown stronger. OppLoans is a great place to work because we know that taking care of our employees lets our employees take care of our customers. Together, we have driven exceptional organizational culture, growth, and profitability by creating outstanding value for hundreds of thousands of customers nationally. The customer always tells the story … and ours is just beginning!"

"Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year's winners on this significant achievement," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work."

When employees submit reviews of their company to Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

Among the 770,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent. Kaplan holds a 98 percent employee approval rating.

About OppLoans

OppLoans is one of the highest-rated online lenders and service providers in the industry. With faster funding, significantly lower rates, total transparency, and unmatched customer service, OppLoans provides non-prime borrowers a safe and reliable alternative to payday lending.

For more information regarding OppLoans, please visit the OppLoans website at OppLoans.com or call John O'Reilly at (312) 212-8079 extension 818.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is one of the largest job and recruiting sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 770,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.

