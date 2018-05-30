OppLoans Named One of the Country's Best Workplaces by Inc. Magazine

CHICAGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online lender and service provider OppLoans has been listed as one of the country's 2018 Best Workplaces by Inc. Magazine. The award determination was based on employee survey results in areas like benefits, perks, executive leadership and opportunities for career development.



This award is hardly the first accolade that OppLoans has received. OppLoans enjoys a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor as well as a 98 percent retention rate and 99 percent approval rating for CEO Jared Kaplan. Last December, Glassdoor rated the Chicago-based startup as the sixth-best place to work nationally for small-to medium-sized businesses. The firm was named #219 on the 2017 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies and the third-fastest growing technology company in Chicago by Built in Chicago. In April 2018, OppLoans CEO Jared Kaplan became a finalist for Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award. The winner will be announced on June 13th.



"We built OppLoans by treating our customers like family, so it's critical that we make sure our employees are treated like family too," said Kaplan. "We want our employees to come to work every morning excited to provide exceptional customer service. The people we serve have been taken advantage of by predatory payday loans, bank overdrafts and title loans. In addition to providing them better, more responsible products, we want our customers to feel valued at every step of the process. That's why we do everything we can to create a fun, exciting and supportive office environment, so that our employees can go out there and make a difference in our customers' lives."



OppLoans has made employee satisfaction one of its top priorities. In addition to monthly social events like trivia and game nights, potlucks, book clubs, and in-office massages and food vendors, OppLoans also donates quarterly to employee-selected charities through its OpptToGive program. The company offers competitive salaries, generous health care coverage (including a free HSA plan), 401(k) matching, daily subsidized lunches, transportation programs, flexible vacation, free gym memberships and other benefits.



Opportunity Financial, LLC, doing business as OppLoans, is one of the highest-rated online lenders and service providers in the industry. With faster funding, significantly lower rates, total transparency, and unmatched customer service, OppLoans provides non-prime borrowers a safe and reliable alternative to payday lending.



For more information regarding OppLoans, please visit OppLoans.com, email John O'Reilly, or call (312) 212-8079 extension 818.



Opportunity Financial, LLC

130 E Randolph St, Suite 3400

Chicago, IL 60601