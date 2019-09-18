OPPO Appoints Ethan Xue as New President in the Middle East and Africa

Any Shi, Outgoing President of OPPO MEA said, "Ethan's proven track record and customer-centric leadership make him ideal for this role. We believe his expertise and broad experience will pay a fundamental role in driving OPPO's growth strategy and cementing its footprint further in the region."

Ethan joined OPPO in 2012, where he worked with the team to oversee China market. He was subsequently promoted to lead OPPO's training division, before he became responsible for marketing OPPO products in China. All these work helps OPPO to maintain its position as the top two brands in China. In his new role, Xue will take responsibility for leading product, marketing and sales across the region, guiding strategies and adding impetus to the further development of OPPO in MEA.

Earlier this year, OPPO established its regional headquarters in Dubai, the location which was selected for the first international launch of the new OPPO Reno series, following the smartphones' introduction in China.

The company is also committed to being a key contributor to the region's 5G ecosystem and is helping to shape the next generation of connectivity through contributions in research, software and hardware development, and deep consumer insight. In line with that, OPPO launched its first commercially-ready 5G smartphone in the GCC earlier this month. The smartphone combines the next generation connectivity of 5G with the power of OPPO's premium Reno series for a superior experience.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

